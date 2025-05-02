One dead after Te Anau workplace incident

A person has died following a workplace incident near Te Anau this afternoon.

The Southland District Council said in a social media post the person died at the Te Anau transfer station.

Council group manager Fran Mikulicic said the whole of council was "shocked and saddened by the tragic news".

“All our thoughts and sympathy are with the family of the deceased,” she said.

Police this evening said they were called to a Manapouri-Te Anau Highway (State Highway 95) premises about 3.30pm.

"Sadly the person died at the scene."

Mikulicic said police and WasteCo staff were on site and the investigation would continue for some time. WasteCo is contracted by the council to run the transfer station.

She said the transfer station would be closed at least until Monday.

Police said the death would be referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.