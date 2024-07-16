Rising stars! QAFC's junior football team U9's

The Queenstown Associated Football Club, Junior U9s football team has had a stellar season, finishing with an impressive record of no losses.

The team, which trained weekly since Term 1 this year, competed in tournaments every Sunday for nine consecutive weeks, traveling across Queenstown, Wanaka, Cromwell, and Alexandra.

This outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the players and their coach, Joe Davis.

In the attached photo, the jubilant team members are: Back row from left: Harry Davis, Fletcher Smith, Coach Joe Davis, Lucas Samuels, Middle row from left: AJ Stokes, Ryan Gameron, Miller Cook, Reggie Ettema, Front row: Freddie Paterson, Hunter MacPherson

Not pictured: Tyler Carter (absent)