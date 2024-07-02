Rolleston Brass: Returning to the national stage

Rolleston Brass will be returning to the National Brass Band Championships in 2024, for their second time competing at a national level.

Held at the Due Drop Events Centre in South Auckland, the 2024 national championships focus on engaging with the countries Pasifika communities. Rolleston Brass have spent the last three months rehearsing for the championships, and look forward to competing in the C grade competition in July.

Attending the National Brass Band Championships comes with a high cost.

From competition fees to the cost of travel and accommodation, Rolleston Brass has had a total cost of approximately $25,000. However, this high cost has not discouraged Rolleston Brass who have held many fundraisers throughout the year.

Thanks to businesses and sponsors, Rolleston Brass have managed to fundraise upwards of $15,000 towards their national fees.

The national championships are held annually over five days, which consist of Junior and Open solo and Ensemble competitions, a Sacred Item/Hymn, Test selection and Own Choice selection, and a Street March.

Rolleston Brass will be competing in the C grade competition alongside nine other brass bands from around the country, and their street march will be led by defending C grade champion Drum Major; Brian Eckersley.

Furthermore, five of the bands' players will be competing in the Open solo competition; Raynor Martin, Leigh Martin, Karen Richardson, Dylan Pope, and Steve Griffin.

In preparation for the National Brass Band Championships, Rolleston Brass will be holding a pre-contest concert on Sunday July 7th in the Te Ahi Kaikōmako Rolleston School hall.

The concert will start at 3pm and is free of charge. Featuring the national championships music, guest soloist Hazel Wilson, and the Rolleston Academy Band. Rolleston Brass look forward to seeing you there.

Written by Zoe Fenton