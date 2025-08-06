St John plans to axe raft of community programmes

Photo: RNZ

St John is planning to axe a raft of community programmes including its hospital volunteers, community carers and pet therapy services.

In an email to volunteers, St John said it has had to make some tough decisions about where it can have the greatest impact with the resources it has as it looks to its 10-year strategy.

It said after careful consideration, it will be no longer be the provider of these services.

The organisation said it is focusing on a new strategy and the move is not financially motivated.

St John has 1100 volunteers working in hospital emergency departments, supporting patients and their whānau and offering support to long stay patients. They also visit rest homes, reading to residents and helping with grocery shopping.

It said over the next few months it will explore whether the services can be transitioned to other organisations.

Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive Pete Loveridge said it was a difficult decision to make.

"This is about us focusing our energies on where we believe the new strategy should be placed," Loveridge said.

He said the programmes will continue until June 2026.