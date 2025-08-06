Woman 'drove at pedestrian' in carpark

A woman allegedly drove threateningly at a pedestrian in a Dunedin supermarket carpark moments after she finished verbally abusing them.

An argument between the pair was sparked after a 33-year-old woman spotted the victim in the Andersons Bay Woolworths carpark yesterday at 9am, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The two were known to each other, and when the woman saw the victim walking in the carpark, she began to verbally abuse her while in her car.

As the victim moved to leave the carpark, the woman allegedly sped up and drove at her before changing direction at the last minute.

She left the carpark, and police later located and arrested her.

The woman was charged with dangerous driving and behaving threateningly, and is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on August 12.