100 years ago: From our archives

A visit to Purakaunui affords an indication of the effect of the hurricane last week. A house situated near the water's edge reminds one of a bomb raid, so badly is it damaged. Some young ladies who were occupants of this house had a terrifying experience. Another cottage was left minus the verandah, and when the poles were wrenched off, the flooring went with it. Windows were broken and boats were torn from the moorings. Large trees were uprooted, and two fell in close proximity to a farm house. The force of the gale may be gauged from the fact that cribs 500 yards across the river were found to contain a coating of sand inside. Our informant states that he moored a large boat with a chain and a rope. The ring torn from the deck of the boat travelled up the river, dragging a large anchor, and when it reached deep water the anchor capisized the boat. Another small boat had been blown 500 yards from the mooring place.

Car conversion

The unauthorised use of motor cars was brought before the council of Canterbury Automobile Association (says the Lyttelton Times) by Mr F. D. Sargent, who said that the New Zealand Parliament should pass an Act similar to an Act passed in New South Wales in 1915 with a view to stopping the practice. It caused great inconvenience and, sometimes, loss. Some silly youth, for instance, might take a standing car in the city, drive it into the country, and let it stand there for hours, perhaps seriously damaged, perhaps not. The New South Wales Act made it an offence for any person to drive or use a motor car without the consent of the owner, and a fine of up to 20 could be imposed for the offence. If the offender held a license to drive a car, his license, in addition, might be cancelled. The council decided to send a remit embodying Mr Sargent's suggestion to the annual meeting of the New Zealand Automobile Union.

Kokako at Stewart Is.

A resident of Invercargill, who has a fairly intimate knowledge of Stewart Island, stated to one of our reporters on Saturday that the pure black birds, between the size of a pigeon and a fowl, seen by Mr D. Scurr at Port Pegasus, would be orange wattle crows (Kokako). The crow is a rare bird, but has not a hood over its eyes, as described by Mr Scurr, who had probably been misled by the hanging wattles near the eyes from which the bird derives its name.

Central Mission anniversary

It is nearly 30 years since the Methodist Central Mission was commenced, and, judging by the attendances at the anniversary services yesterday, it still maintains its hold upon the city, especially amongst the young men and women, as hundreds of these formed a large portion of the crowded congregation which assembled in the Octagon Hall.

Electricity at Tauranga

It will interest supporters of the Mangahao hydro-electric scheme to learn what is being done in the Tauranga district. Electricity was installed in the borough two years ago. A line has been laid out to Te Puke, and the poles have been erected for some distance. When the power is turned on farmers in a large and prosperous district will run their milking machines by electricity, and have their homes lighted by the same power. - ODT, 16.6.1919.