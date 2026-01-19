Animals killed for food

A display of South Otago lamb at Whiteley’s department store, London. Otago Witness, 1.12.1925

The inconsistency of the thing seemed to be recognised by only one delegate. Truly, Sir, we have apparently a long way yet to go before justice is extended to these dumb and helpless creatures who are at our mercy. That meat-eating is not in the least necessary and is the cause of indescribable suffering to members of both the human and sub-human family, is so well attested nowadays that ignorance of the fact is simply unpardonable.

To the editor: Sir, I sat at the SPCA conference the other day and listened to the discussions, and what struck me most forcibly was that in discussing means of slaughtering animals by a body of people who are professedly out for the protection of animals no reference was made to the fact that there was actually no reason whatever for this killing.

— I am, etc, J.A. Forbes, Oamaru, January 17

DCC ‘to blame’ in bus wars

To the editor: Sir, Your reference to the question of bus warfare and the statements by the tramway manager are interesting reading. As a matter of fact, there is business and to spare, for all corporation and privately-owned buses, but greed is, as usual, the factor that causes the warfare, and the corporation officials are as much to blame as the private owners. A short time ago a tramway official was given a suggestion to run a bus to connect with the Kaikorai cable car at the Octagon and run to the Exhibition. The official thus approached appeared to be most concerned about the fact that this might benefit the Kaikorai Tramway Co, which seems not to be on the most agreeable terms with the corporation. A private bus owner, however, saw a chance of doing good business and met the Kaikorai tram, and then apparently the corporation buses were told to meet it also. The Kaikorai tram passengers, however, showed their appreciation of the private bus owner’s work by sticking to him, and this has evidently angered our tramway officials, for they are now threatening prosecution of this bus owner for taking his stand at the Octagon. The benefit of the public and of the Exhibition apparently does not count. The attitude of the corporation was "We don’t want it, but we are not going to allow anyone else to have it" — a dog in the manger position, surely, that reflects but little credit on our civic officials.

— I am, etc, B.J. Luke

Satisfied with expo radio

To the editor: Sir, Upon the eve of my return to Christchurch I should be glad if you would give me space to express my thanks to those in charge of the broadcasting station at the Exhibition. I have listened-in almost nightly at Christchurch and have always received VLDN excellently on my own receiving set of four valves. The transmission during the past few weeks has been excellent, and we have very much enjoyed the programmes provided, particularly the splendid band performances. From statements recently published it would seem that in some quarters there is dissatisfaction with the broadcast service, but I think this is due to lack of experience in tuning-in on the part of many persons, because many others in Christchurch besides myself have no difficulty in receiving VLDN very clearly.

— I am, etc, Ernest J. Bell, Librarian, Canterbury Public Library, Dunedin, January 18.

Fiordland investigated for hydro if needed

Investigations are being carried out by Mr A.C. Jenkins (Assistant Public Works Engineer for Otago) and a small party of men with a view to obtaining information regarding the possibilities of harnessing lakes which will supply electric power for commercial purposes. The particular region to be explored is between Doubtful, Dagg's and Breaksea Sounds and Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau. Mr Jenkins will not be restricted to this area, and other unexplored regions will be investigated. The investigations are not being carried out for the purpose of assisting any particular enterprise, but to obtain an idea of the suitability of the West Coast Sounds region as a permanent source of electric power for commercial use.

— ODT, 19.1.1926