Clutha Valley railway advocated

Wool-laden wagons leaving Takapau Station, Poverty Bay district for the shipping port. — Otago Witness, 30.3.1920.

For a considerable number of years the settlers of Clutha Valley have been placed at a great disadvantage owing to the poor and uncertain river steamer service by which their needs are supposed to be met.

This steamer service was brought into commission some 30 years ago, at which time it met the requirements of sheep stations, comprising approximately 200,000 acres. With the passing of years this vast and highly productive area has been cut up and divided into farms on which hundreds of families have made their homes, and immensely increased its production, yet they are still served in the same old way by the same old inadequate steamer service. The farmers and residents of the various districts, who have been endeavouring for years past to secure a railway service, are now organising an agitation in support of their demand. Strong railway leagues have, we understand, been formed in the districts of Hillend, Awamangu, Clydevale, and Pomahaka Downs and they are advocating the construction of a railway line from Lovell’s Flat through Hillend, Clydevale, and Pomahaka Downs. A number of residents from Milton, Lovell’s Flat, Hillend, Clydevale, and Pomahaka Downs, who recently travelled in motor cars over this route, satisfied themselves that a railway from Lovell’s Flat to Pomahaka Downs would be a profitable concern and would serve the public better not only today but in the future than it can otherwise be served.

Dunedin ratepayers reject scheme

The ratepayers have accepted a heavy responsibility in rejecting, in a pitiably small poll, the proposal of the City Council to raise a loan for the purpose of introducing a supply of water from the Lee Stream. They have in effect expressed the opinion that the existing supplies of water are ample, under an effective system of conservation, for all requirements, immediate and prospective, of the city and suburban districts. In doing so, they have declared that the judgement of the City Council, to which they have committed the administration of their affairs, is at fault and they have daringly claimed that the advice of the engineers which was accepted by the council is unsound. In all probability, the council will have to appeal to the ratepayers themselves later on, when the shortage of water is more acute than it now is and when it becomes necessary to refuse a supply of water for necessary services to outlying districts. That will be an appeal from Philip drunk to Philip sober.

Teacher acquitted after cutting boy

A Press Association message from Nelson states that a country schoolmaster was charged with ill-treating a boy of 11 by cutting one of his fingers with a knife. The injury was inflicted during a lesson about lizards, the child having said he would like to see a lizard’s tail cut off. The teacher, in evidence, said he scratched the boy’s finger, thinking that would impress upon his mind that he should not be cruel to animals. Mr Maunsell, S.M., in giving judgement, said the cut was more than a scratch, but not a substantial injury. Defendant was not justified in using a sharp instrument, and his discretion had not been wisely used, but it would be straining the language of the Act to say the child had been ill-treated. The information was dismissed. — ODT, 31.3.1920.