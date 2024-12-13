Driver hurt in bridge mishap

A truck in the Hook River, between Timaru and Waimate, after it ran over the side of the bridge. — Otago Witness, 6.1.1925 As a motor lorry owned by Price Bros, Waimate, was proceeding from Timaru the other day heavily laden with merchandise and Christmas goods, it crashed through the railing of a bridge near Mr Merry’s, Hook, and overturned into the creek. The vehicle, which came to rest upside down in the water, caught fire, and before the driver (Mr F. Price) could extricate himself from the cab he sustained severe burns, in addition to a broken rib. After managing to scramble up the bank, Mr Price received assistance from Mr Merry, and further help was summoned from Waimate.

Vehicle rego law passed

The first regulations providing for the licensing and registration of motor vehicles was passed at a meeting of the Executive Council yesterday, and they come into operation on January' 1 next. The regulations are to be administered by the Post and Telegraph Department. The distinguishing marks to be kept affixed to any registered motor vehicle as required by section six of the Act shall be exhibited on two plates (in the regulations referred to as registration plates) which shall (save as provided with respect to motor cycles) be fixed one on the front and the other on the back of the motor vehicle in an upright position so that every letter and figure on the plate is upright and easily distinguishable. In the case of a motor cycle the registration plate fixed on the front of the cycle may, if it has duplicate faces, be fixed so that from whichever side of the motor cycle it is viewed the letters and figures on one or other face of the plate shall be easily distinguishable, though they may not be distinguishable from the front of the motor cycle. On completion of the registration and licensing of a motor vehicle the Deputy Registrar shall supply to the owner of the motor vehicle the appropriate registration plates. A charge sufficient to cover the cost of such plates may be made.

A forgotten skill?

There has been a marked decrease this year in the number of entrants and prizewinners in the Presbyterian Sunday School Union’s Scripture Memorising Examination. Twenty-seven schools entered compared with 28 last year. Three hundred and sixty-one of the 437 entrants secured prizes compared with 546 of the 648 entrants last year. The examinations were entered for from schools as far afield as Hillend, Clutha, and Kinloch, Lake Wakatipu. The school gaining the highest percentage of marks was Berwick, West Taieri, the average of each entrant being 97.

Just don’t call it a bach

The modest aim of not a few of us who inhabit Dunedin is a shack or crib by sea beach or harbour side. " Shack" and "crib" are words in good standing — though "shack" is American; "crib" is a Shakespeare word and earlier. — by ‘Civis’

St Paul’s fundraiser winds up

The annual general meeting of the New Cathedral Board was held yesterday. At the conclusion, an extraordinary general meeting was held for the purpose of considering the following resolution: "That the Dunedin New Cathedral Board Incorporated (hereinafter referred to as the society) be voluntarily dissolved, and that all the funds and property of the society, after the dissolution thereof, be handed over to the Dunedin Diocesan Trust Board for the purpose of the new cathedral." The Rev C.H. Statham was appointed liquidator. — ODT, 13.12.1924