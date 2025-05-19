Edward a popular visitor

Edward, Prince of Wales is seen passing between the ranks under an arch of assegais at Rhodes University College, wearing the college decoration and accompanied by the Bishop and the Mayor of Grahamstown (now called Makhanda in the present-day Eastern Cape Province), South Africa. — Otago Witness, 4.8.1925

Football incident

Capetown, May 6: As the Prince of Wales continued his tour of South Africa, amazing scenes were witnessed. Along the railway line camp fires were dotted like glow worms, showing where the country folk were waiting for the Prince’s train to pass. During the day ostriches were seen speeding alongside the train, and motorists raced to the stations to catch a glimpse of the Prince. Before reaching Swellendam, 192 miles from Capetown, the Prince went for a long run on the veldt. He said that he felt wonderfully fit. As the train sped along the natives assembled and cheered wildly. At Robertson the smallest girl guide came staggering with a basket of grapes, beneath the weight of which she vainly tried to salute the Prince. He laughed, and, taking the basket from her, shook hands with her. The coloured bandsmen seem uncertain about the National Anthem, but they all know "For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow."

Mr A. Preston, referee in the Second Grade match Port Convent-Technical College, reported that he had occasion to order a Port Convent player (unnamed) off the field for misconduct. The player refused to leave the field, and as the captain, with a few of his fellow-players, refused to resume the game without the first player’s presence, he (the referee) decided to close the game, the score at that period being 5 goals to nil in favour of Technical College. It was decided that the referee, the player ordered off, and the two captains be requested to attend the next meeting of the executive.

Departing from the station

Feelings of regret were widespread in Maheno and the surrounding districts when it became known that Mr John Orr, who has been stationmaster for five years, had received notice of transfer to Wingatui. It was felt that the district could not permit Mr Orr to depart without some tangible recognition of the esteem in which he was held by all, and of the services he had so freely rendered for all public organisations. To this end a combined public farewell was recently arranged, and it took the form of a concert and social, the various items being contributed by local performers. The ladies of the district, in their usual capable manner, provided an excellent set-out supper, this being followed by a dance under the control of Mr Fibbes.

Before digital manipulation

On Monday of last week there was a good attendance of members of the Photographic Society. Mr George Chance FRPS presiding. The speaker (Rev H.O. Fenton) gave a very able and amusing talk and demonstration on "The Gentle Art of Faking." He illustrated methods by which the photographer may improve his pictures by various artistic touches, mostly worked on the negative.

A National Party?

A communication received in Wellington from an Aucklander interested in politics says that there are 48 members of the House of Representatives willing to join a new party to be called the National-Liberal Party. It is an interesting suggestion, coming on top of the advocacy of certain members in favour of a National Party. — ODT, 19.5.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden