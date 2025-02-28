Farmers debate Milford industry

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Toll mooted for Taieri Mouth
To look at the Brighton-Taieri Mouth road today one would not think that in a comparatively recent period about £5000 had been spent on it, and the cause of all the trouble is put down to motors speeding along the road much in excess of what is reasonable, and what the road will stand up to. Some steps are evidently necessary, or, as a member of the Taieri County Council said at its monthly meeting, though no one wanted a toll bar, it was the only solution of the problem.
Cr McIntosh said he wished to take the opportunity of thanking the engineer for the manner in which he had attended to this road during the holiday season. This coast road was entitled to a share of the revenue derived from motor taxation — highway or no highway. (‘‘Hear, hear.”) The only alternative was the placing of a toll-bar on the road. After some further discussion it was decided that the member for the riding confer with his ratepayers as to their opinion on a toll for motor traffic, and then bring a report before the council.
Tin men work their hearts out
There is a scandal in Dunedin that should be taken in hand. The place referred to is the rubbish tip on the foreshore at Anderson’s Bay, where there are piled up on the edge of the lagoon hundreds of thousands of empty petrol tins. In some cases the tins have fallen over the edge of the tip, and are floating in the water. To the passer-by, whether on foot or in a tramcar, the tip is a positive eyesore, and the effluvia emanating from the vicinity of the tip is not enhanced by the conglomeration of tins. The City Council has, for nearly a fortnight, had four men employed among the tins crushing them. That is all very well as far as it goes, but to watch these men at work, and then to glance at the pile of tins, in places 9 feet high, makes one realise that it will be many a long day before they complete their task. — ODT, 28.2.1925
Compiled by Peter Dowden