Farmers debate Milford industry

The Lady Bowen Falls, Milford Sound, proposed for hydroelectric development to power an adjacent proposed fertiliser factory. — Otago Witness, 7.4.1925

Toll mooted for Taieri Mouth

At the meeting of the Southland Provincial Executive of the New Zealand Farmers’ Union a letter was received from the secretary of the Dipton branch, who forwarded the following resolution passed by his branch: “That the executive give its whole-hearted support to the Government in its proposal to grant a licence to have the Bowen Falls utilised for the purpose of extracting nitrates from the air, thereby helping the farmers.” Mr W.J. Martin said that apparently the Southland League was in strict opposition to the movement, because it thought it would disfigure the fallsfrom a scenic point of view. What did that matter if cheap manure could be manufactured, at the same time providing employment for many people and establishing a township where there was not one before. The Western District was nothing but scenery, and the cutting off of a small portion would not matter. Mr H.E. Bacon said that he might say that the Bowen Falls were a very fine sight, but the disfigurement would amount to nothing. Mr J.D. Trotter strongly protested against the union taking action in the matter. Southland had an asset in the Bowen Falls second to none in the world. They were unique, and brought people from all parts of the world. Every public body should protest, for directly there was a settlement there the beautiful scenery would be gone. Other speakers said that more should be heard about the matter, and it was decided to hold over further consideration of the remit to next meeting.

To look at the Brighton-Taieri Mouth road today one would not think that in a comparatively recent period about £5000 had been spent on it, and the cause of all the trouble is put down to motors speeding along the road much in excess of what is reasonable, and what the road will stand up to. Some steps are evidently necessary, or, as a member of the Taieri County Council said at its monthly meeting, though no one wanted a toll bar, it was the only solution of the problem.

Cr McIntosh said he wished to take the opportunity of thanking the engineer for the manner in which he had attended to this road during the holiday season. This coast road was entitled to a share of the revenue derived from motor taxation — highway or no highway. (‘‘Hear, hear.”) The only alternative was the placing of a toll-bar on the road. After some further discussion it was decided that the member for the riding confer with his ratepayers as to their opinion on a toll for motor traffic, and then bring a report before the council.

Tin men work their hearts out

There is a scandal in Dunedin that should be taken in hand. The place referred to is the rubbish tip on the foreshore at Anderson’s Bay, where there are piled up on the edge of the lagoon hundreds of thousands of empty petrol tins. In some cases the tins have fallen over the edge of the tip, and are floating in the water. To the passer-by, whether on foot or in a tramcar, the tip is a positive eyesore, and the effluvia emanating from the vicinity of the tip is not enhanced by the conglomeration of tins. The City Council has, for nearly a fortnight, had four men employed among the tins crushing them. That is all very well as far as it goes, but to watch these men at work, and then to glance at the pile of tins, in places 9 feet high, makes one realise that it will be many a long day before they complete their task. — ODT, 28.2.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden