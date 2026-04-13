First leg of Arctic attempt

The Italian semi-rigid airship Norge being brought to land at Royal Naval Air Service Pulham airship station, Norfolk, England from Rome, before attempting a flight over the North Pole. — Otago Witness, Issue 3768, 1 June 1926, Page 44

Name suppression to save career

Captain Amundsen’s airship the Norge has arrived at Pulham. The Norge’s flight occupied 30 consecutive hours. The best speed was 70 miles hourly.

A young man, aged 23 years, was charged with stealing a ‘‘keep to the left’’ sign, the property of the City Corporation. He was represented by Mr A.C. Hanlon, who pleaded not guilty on his behalf. Senior Sergeant Quartermain said that the police would not be able to substantiate the charge of theft so he asked that a charge of mischief by damaging the sign to the extent of 4s be substituted. To this charge a plea of guilty was made. Mr Quartermain said that at 2.15am the defendant was going

home with others, and they were all more or less under the influence of liquor. A constable, standing in a doorway had witnessed the defendant ripping the sign off the stanchion. He placed it under his coat when approached by the constable. Mr Hanlon said that defendant was a respectable young man holding a responsible position in a mercantile office in Dunedin. The act was one of a man under the influence of liquor and of bravado when in the company of other boys. If his indiscretion

became known, he would lose his situation and his career would be ruined. Under the circumstances, counsel would like his Worship to enter no conviction and to suppress the publication of defendant’s name. The charge would be a lesson to him for the rest of his life.

Senior Sergeant Quartermain: It is pretty certain that if the act becomes known to his employers he will get the ‘‘sack.’’ ‘‘It is really not a crime but a silly, stupid act,’’ said Mr Hanlon. ‘‘Most of us have done the same thing in our days.’’ Remarking that he could see no reason why defendant should not be convicted, the Magistrate fined defendant £2 and ordered the suppression of the publication of his name. An order was made to pay the amount of the damage.

Young singers impress

Despite the powerful attractions that are so numerous about the Exhibition, the Waitaki High School boys’ entertainment drew a very large audience to the Festival Hall last evening. The boys showed their musical ability, not only in choral singing, but in a number of excellent items, and they gave abundant evidence of much careful and effective training.

The curtain rose on a junior choir of over 100 sturdy healthy boys, uniformly clad in grey shirts and navy shorts. They acquitted themselves admirably in their opening number, ‘‘Toreador’’. The senior choir, who followed, were slightly fewer in number.’ The contrast of their deep, matured voices with the trebles of the younger boys was very striking. They gave a fine robust rendering of ‘‘Drake Goes West ’’ that pleased the audience greatly, and it was not for want of continued applause that an encore was not granted.

The juniors made four appearances in all, their other numbers being ‘‘Shepherd’s Dance,’’ ‘‘Waiata Maori’’ and ‘‘Kinky Kids’ Parade.’’ The ‘‘Waiata Maori ’’ included the familiar haka ‘‘Kamate, kamate,’’ which was, of course, a great success at the hands — and voices — of the boys. The ‘‘Kinky Kids’ Parade’’ they gave in a weird collection of minstrel costumes reminiscent of a clipping carnival. At the close of this amusing and well-executed item the audience simply would not be refused, and the boys had to return and repeat their performance. — ODT, 13.4.1926