Flagging support for the King

Yesterday — the anniversary of King George V’s accession to the throne — HMS Dunedin was gaily decorated with flags.

At noon the ship’s company was assembled at their various stations, and the officers stood at the salute, while the men stood to attention, while the National Anthem was played by the ship’s band as the flag was hoisted. It is usual to fire a salute of 21 guns on this occasion, but, as the vessel was alongside the wharf, it was not thought desirable to do so. The salutes are fired with the three-pounder guns, and, as half of them are on the starboard side and the remainder on the port side, it was not possible to fire a salute under the circumstances existing yesterday. The flags were hauled down at sunset, when "Colours" was sounded.

St Margaret’s going smoothly ...

The annual report of St Margaret’s College was presented by Mr W. Gow. It stated, inter alia, that the college had been quite full, and in all departments had worked so smoothly as to leave little room for comment. The principal, Miss Fairbairn, and her assistant, Miss N. Callender, had been assiduous in performance of the duty devolving upon them. During the year the long looked-for extension of the college has become an accomplished fact, and the new year opened with an enrolment of 97 students in residence, of whom 15 are arts students, 24 are medical students, 43 are Training College students, 8 are dentistry students, 6 are massage students and one a law student.

... while Columba girls excel

The annual report of Columba College contained the following: "Though we do not regard high percentages in public examinations as the sole test of education, we do encourage our pupils to enter Government and university examinations when advisable. We are pleased to quote the following results: Matriculation, four passed; Public Service, one passed; Government examination in shorthand and typewriting, four passed; Proficiency, 14; Competency, four. In music our pupils gained six passes in Trinity College examinations, while two passed in the theory of music. The scholarships were awarded by the board: (a) For daughters of country ministers of the Presbyterian Church, Margaret Heggie, Fortrose (b) Senior 1A best girl (£116), Joyce Thompson, (c) Primary Department, awarded on marks in Standards IV, V, VI and Proficiency Examination (£10), Olwen Davies."

Rugby club asked for kickback

The Secretary of the Eastern District Sub-union of the Rugby Football Union requested permission of the Palmerston Borough Council to make a charge of 1 shilling for football matches held on the local reserve. The Mayor stated that last year permission to charge for the full 20 days allowed had been granted. The council would like to know, however, what became of the money collected. — Cr Hopkins said the council had spent about £118 on the upkeep of the reserve last year, and he thought it should receive some recompense from the footballers. Sixty pounds were supposed to have been collected at the gates by the footballers last season. On the motion of Cr Morrison it was agreed that permission be granted the sub-union to charge, on condition that the council receive 25 percent of the takings.

SPCA suggestion gains traction

At the meeting of the executive of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, inspector Mr J. Craig suggested that the council should be written to asking it to place boxes containing sawdust at the most dangerous parts of the streets, to prevent horses slipping. He had spoken to Cr Wilson, chairman of the Works Committee, and he had promised him that he would see the city engineer and see what could be done. He the (inspector) had suggested sand, but Cr Wilson had replied that sand would break the surface. It was decided to write to the city engineer, and draw his attention to the danger to horses through the slippery state of the new paved streets. It was considered that this was a matter for the City Council to deal with.

— ODT, 7.5.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)