Gratitude due Knox founder

Knox College as it appeared in 1926. — Otago Witness, Issue 3767, 25 May 1926, Page 42

Coke and ginger

Professor Hewitson, master of Knox College, acknowledging on Sunday last the presentation to the college of a tablet in memory of the Rev. D. Cameron, first chairman of the college, "There are two men whose names will always be associated in the history of Knox College, to whom our gratitude is due — Andrew Cameron, who proposed the foundation of the college, and John Ross, who gave us our first, and, so far, our last donation for its erection and extension. It is altogether fitting that this memorial tablet to Dr Cameron should be placed in his chapel, which bears the name of Sir John Ross, its founder. We think to-day in particular of Dr Cameron. I do not wish to exaggerate his great services to the college, but I do say that I think that every word on the tablet unveiled to-day is strictly true. We can claim for him with confidence that he proposed the foundation of this college; that he secured from the church this site, and had it legally appropriated for college purposes; that by voice and pen he raised nearly all, if not all, the money with which the college has been built."

A small boy with very red hair, a motor lorry, and a bag of coke all went towards the enactment of an entertaining little comedy in High Street yesterday afternoon. The lorry, laden with coke, was climbing the grade by Manse Street, and the boy, with the usual enterprise of lads of his age, was having a "whip behind" — holding on to the tailboard, with his feet resting on the back axle. Disturbed, no doubt, by a sudden jar, a full bag of coke fell from the lorry, and, striking the small passenger, knocked him from his precarious perch, and buried him in a heap of coke which was immediately added to by the fall and subsequent bursting of three more bags. The spectacle of a small red head emerging from the pile was completely ludicrous.

Time to be counted

The quinquennial census of the Dominion will be taken on Tuesday next. Every occupier of a dwelling, or part of a dwelling, should inquire from the post office if forms are not received on that date. Each occupier should receive a dwelling and family schedule, also sufficient personal schedules for each person other than members of his own family residing in his house on the night of Tuesday.

Convicted over quarry death

Following an accident in the Woodhaugh Quarry in which Edward Dormer was fatally injured by a falling stone, the foreman, Alexander O’Neill, appeared in the Police Court yesterday before Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM. The charges were: (1) That on December 5, 1925, at Woodhaugh, being the foreman in charge of the Dunedin City Corporation’s quarry, he failed to comply with "The Stone Quarries Act, 1910," in that he did not carry on the working of the face in the said quarry so as to prevent dangerous falls; on the same date that he did not securely protect and make safe for the persons employed therein certain excavations in connection with the working on the said quarry.

The Magistrate said an adequate inspection had not been made, especially as there was a particular danger owing to a considerable overhang. What had been done was not sufficient. He would convict the defendant, but would not make the penalty too severe. Defendant was convicted on the first charge and fined £5 (costs £3 10s). The second charge was withdrawn. — ODT, 15.4.1926