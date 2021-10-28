Improvements at the Caley

Improvements to the Otago Caledonian Society stand and ground, South Dunedin. — Otago Witness,1.11.1921. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

The fifty-ninth annual meeting of the Caledonian Society was held in the office of the secretary (Mr W.E.C. Reid) last evening. The president (Mr H.R. Law) occupied the chair, and there wasa good attendance of members.

A very large sum of money had been expended on the grounds, they all knew that the grounds and the buildings had got into a state of disrepair, and that they required very urgent attention.

They had expended some £3000 on the grounds and building, and he thought that the money had been well spent. In view of this considerable expenditure they must consider the question of return, and he felt sure now that the work had been completed that they would find at the end of the coming year that the revenue was very much better than it had been for a number of years. The track had been well formed, and the grandstand had been greatly improved. He wished the society prosperity and success in the coming year. (Applause.)

Parents charge girl in court

The extraordinary spectacle of a well-dressed young girl charged with vagrancy, on the information of her father, was to be seen in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning (wires our Christchurch correspondent).

The charge was intended as a means of bringing the girl, who appeared to be about 18 years of age, under the control of her parents.

The girl’s mother, a neatly-dressed woman, said: “We want to bring our daughter up respectable. She’s been keeping company with undesirables, and we want to stop it.’’ Mr Wyvern

Wilson SM: “This is a very drastic step, to have your daughter arrested because you can’t control her otherwise.” The mother: “She’s a good girl when she’s left alone, but she has got to know a fellow we don’t like. Twice he has enticed her away from home.” The Magistrate: “How many children have you?” The mother: “Only this one.” The Magistrate: “Apparently it’s the tragedy of an only child who has been spoiled, and who has got out of control. The informant, the girl’s father, is not here.

The information is dismissed for want of prosecution.” To the girl: “You may go. Go back to your parents and obey them.”

Waipiata best sanatorium site

To the editor: Sir, I noticed in your paper one day last week an extract from the Alexandra Herald in reference to the site chosen by the Health Department for a sanatorium in Central Otago. It seems to me foolish that publicity should be given to the disappointment that some of the Clyde people feel because their site was not chosen.

When an opinion is expressed from that source that “the best site has not been located” the meaning is perfectly evident to anyone. It was a blow to the fortunes of Clyde when that township recently ceased to be the railway terminus thus diverting a considerable amount of traffic and business to Cromwell, and it was quite natural that leading men there should have looked forward to the possibility of getting a large sanatorium at Clyde, as a sure means of preventing further deterioration and decay.

To those who are not biased there can be only one opinion as to the wisdom of the choice of the Waipiata site. Those who are acquainted with both places cannot but confess that the Waipiata one is immeasurably superior in all respects.

I was not surprised that the experts from the Health Department who have previously seen the Clyde site were, on viewing the Waipiata one, immediately convinced that there was no comparison between them.

Facing due north and sun-kissed all day long, the slope above the Hamilton fortifications presents a glorious view, exceedingly bright, cheerful, and expansive, over the plain below. I am, etc, — A Maniototo Resident.

