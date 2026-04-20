Lights-on moment

The electrically illuminated New Zealand and South Seas International Exhibition buildings at nightfall. — Otago Witness, Issue 3765, 11 May 1926, Page 40

Only a few years ago, adequate and correct lighting was considered by the majority an expensive luxury.

It has been proved conclusively that good lighting in works results in improved quality of material produced in the dark hours, with less spoilt work, and probably what is still more important is the fact that risk of accidents is considerably minimised.

In the case of shop and shop window lighting, careful statistics have been prepared showing clearly the advantages to be derived from scientific treatment and the considerable power of attraction that may be produced by a correctly applied scheme of lighting designed in harmony with the art and skill of the shop window dresser himself. The importance of good shop lighting is fully appreciated by every business man of the present day. To the shopkeeper, a well-lighted shop window is an invitation to customers, and a well-lighted shop interior has a direct influence upon sales, it possessing an inviting atmosphere and enabling a customer to see all objects clearly and readily.

H.S. McNicoll, chief motor inspector, said that on April 1, at 8.15pm, he had seen the defendant driving down Crawford street at a speed of about 36 miles per hour. Witness had followed the defendant’s bus along Crawford street, Anderson’s Bay road, and McBride street.

To Mr Hanlon: ‘‘There was a possibility of traffic coming from the intersecting streets.’’ In Crawford street cars were parked in the centre of the road. He admitted he had taken a risk in following the bus as the speed was dangerous. The speed had been taken from the speedometer on the car in which witness followed the defendant, who had increased his speed on the

Anderson’s Bay road.

George Frye, motor inspector, said that he accompanied the previous witness on the ‘‘chase,’’ and he estimated that defendant was travelling at about 33 miles per hour. To Mr Hanlon: ‘‘There was not a great deal of traffic about. The practice of following a speeding car was a common one throughout the Dominion.’’

Mr Hanlon: ‘‘It is pretty dangerous, and the sooner it is knocked on the head the better.’’

The Magistrate: ‘‘The police and traffic inspectors must have some method of detecting the offenders.’’

Mr Hanlon: ‘‘It would be a bit rough on a man if he were knocked down when crossing the street by the following car. If the bus were travelling at 36 miles an hour and the speed was dangerous surely the other vehicle’s speed would also be dangerous.’’

In search of pennies

The manager of a local manufacturing concern is evidently a firm believer in the saying, ‘‘Look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves.’’ On going the rounds of the factory one afternoon three-quarters of an hour before closing time he noticed one of the girls putting on her hat and coat. On making inquiries he found that she had been given permission

to leave early by the head of the department. After the distribution of the week’s wages he examined the pay roll, and found that nothing had been deducted from the young woman’s wages. He then told her that sixpence would be taken off her next week’s wages to make up for the time she had lost. — ODT, 20.4.1926