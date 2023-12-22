A popular school teacher

Salvation Army orphanage. Otago Witness, 24.12.1923

On the sheep’s back

At the George Street School break-up yesterday advantage was taken of the occasion to present Mr J. M’Phee, who retired from active service in the teaching profession at the end of July with a handsome gold watch, suitably inscribed, a set of razors, and a silver-mounted pocketknife. Mr M’Phee, who was attached to the teaching staff of the George Street School for many years was greeted enthusiastically by the ex-pupils and pupils of the school when he appeared on the stage. The ex-pupils and pupils rose and sang "For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow," following it with three cheers.

A record price for wool was established at the Dunedin wool sales yesterday, 15 bales of super-combing merino from Puketoi Station realising 31 3/4 d, the purchaser being a Dunedin firm. Messrs Stronach, Morris, and Co. were the agents. The previous highest price paid in New Zealand, we understand, was 30 1/4d.

Naval visitor

The secretary of the New Zealand Navy Department has written to the Otago Harbour Board stating that H.M.S. Dunedin, one of the Royal Navy cruiser squadron to visit New Zealand, will arrive in Dunedin on May 1, and will stay until May 4. The letter, which was read at last night’s adjourned meeting of the board, stated that the cruiser’s length was 473 ft, her beam 46ft, and her draught 17ft.It was agreed to forward a statement of arrangements for the berthing of the ships and the entertainment of the crews to Wellington, and to do all possible to make the welcome worthy of the occasion.

Christmas cheer

As was stated yesterday, the various social organisations in the city are doing a seasonable work in the distribution of Christmas cheer to the poor, and among those organisations none does more or as much as the Salvation Army. A reporter who visited the citadel in Dowling street yesterday afternoon had a good opportunity of gaining an insight into the work of mercy being carried out there. The reporter found his way to Ensign Coombs's room through a line of mothers who, with little children, sat waiting the gifts that would do so much to dispel for the time the care that was stamped so strikingly on many of the faces. Within the room all was bustle and brightness, not to mention collections of toys, garments, tinned fruits, bags of flour, and other articles of substance or delight. It seemed to the onlooker yesterday that, however welcome the food-and the clothing might be, the bestowal of the toys and books — “second hand.” but in good condition, all of them — drew the most cheery smiles.— ODT, 22.12.1923