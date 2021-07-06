Sudden bereavement stops rugby

Southern v Zingari-Richmond senior flag match. — Otago Witness, 26.7.1921

The match between Zingari-Richmond and Southern at Carisbrook on Saturday was abandoned after 25 minutes’ play in the second half, consequent on the sudden death in the grandstand of Mr T. Timlin (father of two of the Southern backs, R. and P. Timlin). So far as the game had gone the honours were with Southern (3 points to nil).

Women’s rugby club formed

Wellington: An enthusiastic meeting of girls was held here last evening with a view to starting a Rugby football team. The first thing to do, Miss Dawson (the chairwoman) told the meeting, was to get an assurance from those present that they were prepared to play the game. She expressed the hope that the girls would be willing to give up one or two evenings a week for practice. Miss Dawson received a unanimous yes to her question as to whether the girls would play the game, but when she asked the young Amazons if they would agree to play it in proper dress — dark shorts, jerseys, socks, and football boots — it was not so unanimous an affirmation, and there was some laughter. The meeting discussed the apparel — yellow and black jerseys and black pants ranging not more than 4 inches or 5 inches above the knees, and perhaps others underneath in case of accident (more laughter). “Couldn’t we have some stockings over our knees?” asked one of the more humourous maidens. Another suggested trousers, and a third said that they would get 1000 or so out to see them play if shorts were approved. As there are no dressing rooms on the city reserves it was suggested that the girls dress at home and wear skirts and coats over the uniforms going to and returning from the playing field. The club was duly formed and office-bearers were elected.

Booksellers protest over school books

The proposals for the free supply of school books for children attending public schools has caused some alarm to booksellers in the city (says Press Association message from Wellington). A deputation waited on the Central Chamber of Commerce today and sought to enlist its sympathy and cooperation to resist the proposal. It was pointed out that a large proportion of the profits of small booksellers was made from the sale of school books. State control of these supplies would cripple many retailers. If nationalisation was to be applied, why not to school books? The deputation denied that large profits were made. The expenses of such State departments fall on the shoulders of the ratepayers. Another point stressed was that the public revenue would lose the amount obtained by the taxation of booksellers’ profits.

Madame Curie’s gift of radium

Paris: Madame Curie has returned to France with a gramme of radium, which was presented to her by American women. She was guarded by detectives on the voyage and on the train to Paris. Madame Curie is in ill health owing to her long manipulation of radium. This gift enables French scientists to undertake a whole series of new researches. Madame Curie received from the hand of President Harding the gramme of radium purchased for her by United States women in the interest of humanitarian research. The presentation ceremony took place in May at the White House, in the presence of a notable group of United States and diplomatic officials and leaders of science and philanthropy.

— ODT, 6.7.1921.