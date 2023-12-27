Tuapeka show

Messrs Wirths circus herd of 12 elephants, including Jessie, the baby, Otago Witness, 11.12.1923

The twenty-sixth annual show of the Tuapeka Agricultural Society was held in the Recreation Reserve, Lawrence, yesterday. The cold snap which had been experienced during the past three days no doubt made the committee, exhibitors, and patrons apprehensive as to the weather conditions yesterday.

In the morning and early forenoon the sky wore a threatening aspect, but shortly after noon the sun shone out, and by 1 o’clock the sheltered ground on which the show was held was quite warm, and these conditions prevailed during the whole of the afternoon. The attendance was particularly good, the general opinion being that it was better than for several years past and quite up to the standard of pre-war years, when the public generally seemed to take a keener interest in agricultural shows than they do today.

The management of the show was in excellent hands, and matters ran with a smoothness that would have done credit to an exhibition of greater pretensions. A great deal of the credit for this satisfactory state of affairs must be given to Mr V. Edgar, who proved himself a hard-working and painstaking secretary.

The committee responsible for the work which falls to the lot of show stewards carried out their duties admirably, and visitors from Dunedin and elsewhere were loud in their praise for many kindnesses and for attention shown them.

The Mighty Muldoon

A circus is always an attraction, and the one under the direction of Messrs Wirth Bros, never fails to attract crowded attendances.

The troupe, which opened a short season on Monday night at the Caledonian Ground, has been well patronised, and last evening’s attendance proved bigger than that which greeted the opening performance. With a blare, the brass band announced the opening of the entertainment which throughout was a revelation and a source of entertainment. The performance which ranks foremost is that presented by the Flying Lloyds who caused the audience more than a thrill with their wonderful flights and twistings through space. Next came Evans and Parez, the Hughes Family of trick cyclists, the "Mighty" Muldoon, Carmella and Alfred Clarke, while the antics of the clowns caused shrieks of laughter. There is comedy and feats of strength and artistic evolutions on wire and horseback to please all, while the nine elephants and the baby which were introduced created great interest. Performing lions were also a delight, and their jumping exercises were a feature. Another performance will be given by Wirth's Circus this afternoon and again this evening. — ODT 27.12.23