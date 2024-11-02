The barking mad notion of some pet owners

Halloween pet costumes. PHOTO: REUTERS

Civis is softening towards American-style Halloween celebrations.

The idea of trick and treating seems like a standover tactic. You give me lollies or else you are tricked.

Twenty-first century Halloween also feels like yet another cultural invasion by the might of the United States. We are bombarded by American language, films, fast-food chains, music, tech companies, customs, attitudes and — horror of horror — spellings.

Shouldn’t we resist this imperialism wherever and whenever we can?

But Civis suspects the downer on modern Halloween is more about antipathy to change, more about being a grinch.

The fun and games, when poor weather doesn’t dampen proceedings, keep growing each year. What’s not to like about children enjoying themselves, about neighbourhood mixing?

Children love to dress up, make-believe and be a little scared in a safe environment. Many homeowners enjoy decorating their houses, sometimes elaborately and imaginatively. It is pretty much all harmless pleasure. Halloween is an outlet for ideas and creativity for families and for those they visit.

Some communities have tweaked Halloween so that only the enthusiastic or the willing participate. Doors are knocked or doorbells rung only for houses where the welcome is obvious.

Civis is aware of Halloween’s British origins, so often the case with Americanisms. They then are adapted. Later they might spread around the globe in their New World forms.

The Celts of ancient Britain and Ireland celebrated Samhain when winter was beginning. The souls of the dead were thought to return to visit their homes. Those who died during the year left for the otherworld. Bonfires on hilltops would scare away evil spirits and hearths were lit for the colder times.

Masks and disguises would prevent people from being identified by ghosts, witches, hobgoblins, fairies and demons. The conquering Romans added their festivals to the mix. In the 8th century, the Pope shifted the Christian All Saints’ Day to November1. The evening before became a hallowed (holy) eve, hence Halloween.

Eventually, Halloween developed in modern guises and became an international secular event. All sorts of scary beings like skeletons, black cats, ghosts, witches and vampires have become associated with the day.

For some Christians, October 31 and the next two days remain dedicated to remembering the dead through Halloween, All Saints’ Day and then All Souls’ Day.

Halloween has been and gone. Last year those Americans spent more than $US11billion ($NZ18.4b) on the occasion. More than a-quarter of the nation’s annual spending on "candy" is for this festival.

Apparently, the outlay on pet costumes is soaring and is up to $US700million ($NZ1.17b). All so they can post their furry darlings on Instagram or TikTok perhaps.

Here’s one company’s promotional line: "Petco has scared up the spookiest pet Halloween costumes this year so your four-legged friends can take the neighborhood [sic] by storm.

"There’s no reason pet parents should have all the dress-up fun to themselves on Halloween — especially when they’re not the only ones who enjoy dressing up and performing tricks for treats!"

Just when Civis was warming to Halloween along came this over-the-top trend.

How long before this fully catches on here? Or is this barking-mad trend already well under way?

