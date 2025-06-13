Corroding corruption in NZ

Wake up, naive New Zealand.

That, in summary, is the message from a team of experts warning the government about the growing threat of corruption from organised crime.

The Ministerial Advisory Group on Transnational, Serious and Organised Crime, in a report released this week, said the government must act urgently to prevent further infiltration into democratic institutions and borders.

New Zealand may rate well internationally, but there is plenty of what might be termed soft corruption, even if we try to convince ourselves otherwise. The quid pro quos of political influence, donations, lobbying and the like remain questionable.

Hard corruption, by contrast, is not up for debate. It is palpably pernicious and dangerous, undermining democracy, eroding trust in institutions, and corroding justice. It creates economic and social burdens.

Because corruption feeds on itself, the monster must be confronted with vigour and purpose.

New Zealand has long prided itself on its relatively corruption-free status. Alongside its strong rule of law, business, prosperity and fairness are supported. This comparative advantage is one New Zealand cannot afford to lose.

Historically, New Zealand distinguished itself from Australia through the integrity of its police, the security of its borders, the mostly corruption-free prison service and the rarity of blatant business bribery.

But this distinction is eroding. Insiders at airports, ports and prisons have succumbed to criminality — whether for greed, because of threats or through family connections.

"Bribery, coercion, and cronyism can transform ports, airports, and checkpoints into open channels," the report said.

The report referenced Transparency International NZ chief executive Julie Haggie, as saying "New Zealand’s response to increasing corruption pressures over several years has been lacklustre and complacent".

The report also noted that New Zealand was the only Five Eyes country without a comprehensive, whole-of-government national anti-corruption strategy. This left "a significant gap in the country’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to corruption risks in both the public and private sectors".

New Zealand’s backdoor through the Pacific was an adjacent threat. Increasing flows of illicit drugs were spurring corruption, compounded by the large numbers of deportees from Australia and New Zealand. About 1000 more were expected from the United States under President Donald Trump’s policies.

New Zealand needed to act immediately to protect institutions, borders and regional stability, the report said. It called for a centralised reporting and investigative body, a national strategy to address corruption and an updated Crimes Act. Stronger prison sentences and enhanced vetting for employees in high-risk industries were deemed necessary. Pacific Island nations also required support, including access to specialist expertise.

Earlier reports said New Zealand was "losing the fight" against organised crime. Police required greater financial powers to fight it.

This latest report said that lucrative markets and crime networks made New Zealand "more susceptible than ever" to corruption and insider threats. New Zealand has been too tolerant, too passive and too complacent in the face of organised crime and the hard corruption it fuels.

This country’s approach must harden immediately. The stakes are too high.

Fabulous Mr Fox

Many New Zealanders are still revelling in Ryan Fox’s triumph at the Canadian Open on Monday. Just days later, we have the opportunity to follow his progress on golf’s grandest stage — a "major" tournament.

One PGA Tour victory in North America was superb. Two in a month was magnificent. Both wins came from a little way back as he combined fine shot-making with a touch of well-earned luck. He then clinched both victories in playoffs, the first sealed by an astounding 16m chip-in.

Ryan Fox’s humility and openness make him deeply endearing. In his mild self-deprecation, he is another archetypal New Zealand sporting hero, evoking figures like Sir Edmund Hillary or Sir Peter Snell.

Fox’s successes come after many years of battling, making them all the more admirable. We all wish the 38-year-old well at the US Open this weekend — and beyond.