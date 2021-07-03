Frenchwoman excels at Wimbledon

Mademoiselle Lenglen, of France, defeats Miss Ryan, of California in the ladies' singles final at Wimbledon. — Otago Witness, 12.7.1921

Mademoiselle Suzanne Lenglen, in again winning the ladies’ championship singles, has equalled Tilden’s performance of notching two successive wins in the most important lawn tennis tournament in the world.

Last year she won in two straight sets (6-3, 6-0) from Mrs Lambert Chambers, and now has defeated Miss Ryan, in two sets and with the loss of only two games.

Rugby: North beats South

The annual match between the North and South Islands was played at Lancaster Park, in the presence of about 7000 spectators. The day was dull and calm, and the ground slightly greasy. It was an excellent display of rugby, the North owing their win to their combination among the backs. Their forwards were smothered in the loose by their opponents, but the southern rearguard was not so good, Connolly and Jeffs being the weak spots.

North 28; South 13.

The South had all the better of the succeeding play, but all their efforts came to nothing, and the game ended as above. Mr J.F. Peake was referee. The Christchurch referees beat the Wellington referees by 14 to nil, the match a curtain-raiser.

Teachers’ oath of allegiance

When the Hon C.J. Parr, Minister of Education was asked by a Christchurch Press reporter if he knew of any anti- British or disloyal propaganda in the schools which should be checked by means of insisting on the teachers taking the oath of allegiance to the Empire, the Minister said ‘‘Complaints have been made to me by parents that in some schools teachers have voiced anti-British sentiments, and that their attitude was not loyal to the Empire and their country. Happily there are very few of these cases, and a warning to the teacher complained of has in each case, I think, been sufficient. I find, however, that there is a tendency for the mischievous propaganda, from which this country is by no means exempt at the present time, to affect even some of our young teachers. It should be a condition before a young teacher should get his certificate that he should take the oath of allegiance to the State, whose service he is in. It has been suggested that the test should be applied periodically. It may become necessary even to do this, but for the present I am averse, once a man has taken the oath of his allegiance, to impute a breach of his obligations. I think the teaching body is sufficiently sound, that once its young devotees have given their pledge they will keep it.”

“Should the test of loyalty by means of the oath be applied to all public servants?” the Minister of Education was asked. “Yes, I think so. Any man drawing public money ought to be a loyal servant of the State,” replied Mr Parr.

The first motoring column

The motor is today indispensable. On land it has become a commercial necessity and provides a ready means of popular and healthy recreation. On the sea and in the air it does successful battle with the elements. It has annihilated distance and brought country and city closer together and may later be one of the means of breaking down barriers between nations. The internal combustion engine has already wrought wonderful changes but its further and future development will also be equally striking.

Recognising the important place of the motor in the life of the community the writer has been commissioned to conduct this column.