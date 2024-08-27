Ko back in command

Cool Lydia Ko can certainly convert clutch plays with her class and composure.

She was magnificent again yesterday, winning the women’s golf major, the British Women’s Open at St Andrews, Scotland.

What a month. Ko had just won gold at the Olympics, adding to her previous silver and bronze medals.

Another chapter in the exalted Lydia Ko story has just been written.

At age 27, her story already places her among the highest tier of New Zealand sportspeople, along with the likes of Richie McCaw, Lisa Carrington, Peter Snell, Valerie Adams, Yvette Williams, Sir Bob Charles and Richard Hadlee.

Her story launched as a teenage prodigy. She became the youngest (at 15) to win a LPGA tour event, and the youngest (18) to win a major championship.

In 2014 she was one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

She first reached number one in the Women’s World Golf Rankings in February 2015 at 17 years, 9 months and 9 days, making her the youngest player to be ranked No 1 in professional golf.

She was named New Zealander of the Year in 2016.

Winning became more difficult in the following years.

Still a fine golfer, she slipped down the rankings and changed coaches and clubs several times. After two years when she had been number one, she slid to her lowest ranking of 40th in 2019.

The year 2021 was better, and 2022 was excellent. Her form dipped again last year and this year — until this latest golden run.

There had been questions about how well-suited she was to big-driving longer courses and whether the dazzling career at the pinnacle had settled to one just near the apex.

Ko, who has often talked of retiring early, perhaps by age 30, was tantalisingly close to becoming a member of the Golf Hall of Fame.

That was about to change. Like an experienced and skilled 1500m runner, she sat near the top of the bunch before taking off through the last round and clearing out to take the Olympic title.

This secured her the last point needed for the Hall of Fame honour.

Despite her dozens of wins and numerous LPGA records, she had only two major titles, the most recent in 2016.

That, too, was about to change. The latest effort saw her tucked behind the leaders through three rounds before a decisive last 18 holes.

Four players were tied for the lead towards the end. World number one Nelly Korda briefly broke clear before dropping shots.

Defending champion Lilia Vu and overnight leader Shin Ji-yai, two other premier golfers, remained in contention.

Ko herself missed some back nine fairways and found a bunker. She bogeyed the 15th.

But chips were precise, and the mid-range putts mostly dropped.

While in a three-way tie, Ko held her nerve on the treacherous 17th. She made par in the driving rain and wind.

Then she birdied the last to win by two strokes, watching as her competitors failed to close the gap.

Lydia Ko reacts after sinking the crucial putt which won her the British Women’s Open. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Despite coming from New Zealand, she cited relative inexperience with links courses.

Her on-course manner is exemplary, and commentators speak of her with admiration and respect. She is also a player member of the LPGA board.

She came to New Zealand from South Korea with her family aged 4, and she makes this country proud in a global and highly competitive sport.

Long may this continue.