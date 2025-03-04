A turning point in history?

The weekend Oval Office meeting where United States President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw support for Ukraine is sending shudders worldwide.

Trump’s ascendancy and approach to international affairs had already undermined post-World War 2 order and security. His bluster, bluff and bullying are far more than just an affront.

The disastrous White House clash underlined America’s self-centred and short-sighted policies.

The US, the dominant superpower, was a bulwark for stability and democracy, for all its myriad faults and hypocrisy. It pulled its weight and more.

Now, Trump is lumped together with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping as "strong men" to be wary of. Trump has trashed the US’s reputation.

It beggars belief that Trump can blame Volodymyr Zelenskyy for starting the Ukraine war and calling him a dictator. Meanwhile, vice-president JD Vance says Zelenskyy should have said thank you to the United States. Analysis shows he has done so at least 33 times.

Vance shocked Europe with his comments about the continent’s defence last month. It has become clear the United States cannot be relied on as a cornerstone of European defence.

Ukraine’s future and security also do not matter unless the US extracts its pound of flesh in tonnes of rare-earth minerals. Even then, any security assurances are vague.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has offered Ukraine his nation’s "full backing". Britain and Europe will have to step up as the US in effect blows up Nato and traditional relationships and understandings.

Unfortunately, Europe itself struggles to maintain a united front. Italy is not keen on supplying peace-keeping forces to support any Ukraine deal, and Hungary’s "strong man", Viktor Orban, shows considerable sympathy towards Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (second right) stands with numerous world leaders including (front row from left) Finland's President Alexander Stubb, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk as they pose for a photograph during a summit held at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025, following Zelenskyy's meeting with American President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand and much of the world watch with fear for the future and loathing towards Trump’s standover tactics. The US will intimidate any nation that does not do its bidding, using tariffs and economic muscle to further US direct interests and those of its giant multinationals. No small or medium-sized country will now dare effectively tax Facebook or X.

If Russia gets away with carving up sovereign Ukraine, what is to stop China from extending its dominion?

China has already made a deal with a New Zealand realm country, the Cook Islands, without consultation. China has sent a message that its warships can roam the southwest Pacific, including the Tasman Sea.

Prime Minister Helen Clark in 2001 famously referenced New Zealand’s "incredibly benign" strategic environment. How the world has changed. At the weekend, she said the new era of "strong men" calling the shots was terrifying.

The norms of international law, which small countries like New Zealand rely on, are crumbling. The institutions which helped support that order are being undermined. History is changing course.

Providing a Spark

Eden Carson. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Otago women’s cricket team has provided a bright spark for the people of the South.

The tense, last-ball win by the Otago Sparks against Auckland on Saturday was a showpiece of the drama that sport can provide.

At full strength, the women would have been strong favourites to cap a fine season by winning the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final in Dunedin.

But they were forced on the back foot by the absence of their international star, Suzie Bates, and fellow White Fern and fellow opener Bella James. Misfortune came in threes when a third New Zealand representative, key all-rounder Hayley Jensen, was injured in the warm-up.

Yet, somehow, they chased down 291, easily a record score for them. They did so with another White Fern, Eden Carson, ill with a chest infection, bowling 10 overs and then smashing 59 not out at the end.

Such heroics are inspirational.