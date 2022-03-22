University challenge

The 9th Vice-Chancellor at the University of Otago, Professor David Murdoch.

New University of Otago vice-chancellor David Murdoch has clearly laid down where he and the university stands following the highly critical report on the School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences — Te Kura Para-Whakawai, otherwise known as the Phys Ed or PE School.

Prof Murdoch took over in charge this year after several months of inter-regnum under Helen Nicholson. Encouraging signs under her leadership have developed further.

Staff spirits have been low, the worst in living memory. There has been some hope the change at the top would induce a reset, a fresh start.

While previously dean and head of the university’s Christchurch campus, Prof Murdoch should be seen as a break from the previous regime, both an outsider from Christchurch and an insider as part of the wider university.

He is an engaging person who, in common with his predecessor, cares deeply about Otago. While previous vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne emphasised student welfare, many staff felt their needs were sidelined.

Covid became another major layer of stress, and funding per student has been under continuous strain. All universities have been going through the trauma of cuts and restructures.

Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust chief executive and former University of Canterbury assistant Maori, Pacific and equity vice-chancellor Darryn Russell this month produced his blistering report into the school, also commenting on the university as a whole.

A "toxic" culture was "inherent and normalised" at the school. Evidence was found of systemic racism as well as gender, physical ability and age discrimination and bullying.

Singled out for condemnation was the university’s department of human resources, which had "failed to act on these allegations and has lost the confidence of some people that they will be provided with a safe workplace’’.

The report also found the authority and resources needed to lead and enact the Maori academic agenda were "not anywhere at the University of Otago’’.

The report concluded, though the university claimed to be committed to the Treaty of Waitangi and Maori success, it was not.

The review was prompted after Maori research group Te Koronga, as well as members of the National Centre of Research Excellence Coastal People: Southern Skies, physically removed themselves from the PE school in mid-2021 ‘‘to protect themselves’’.

Among other observations, Dr Russell reported that senior staff reportedly seemed jealous of the success of their junior Maori academic peers, resulting in derogatory comments regarding "Maori money" and Maori staff’s efforts.

He also noted the strain on the school as it was restructured and staff laid off.

Prof Murdoch’s response has been emphatic. In his letter to all staff, he cited the reference to systemic problems across the entire university. Transformational change everywhere was the priority.

Included is the Maori academic agenda.

Many staff will welcome such progressive developments, as well as appreciate national weightings of funding towards Maori research. After all, society is, and has been, riven with systemic and structural racism.

Universities — which happen to be generally ahead of most institutions on te reo and matauranga Maori — have a long way to go, according to the report, the vice-chancellor and the senior leadership team.

Some staff struggle with all this. They may feel weighed down by what they think of as an overbearing bureaucracy, top-down decision-making and a long-running lack of trust. Now, they are told, whatever their personal efforts, that there are "overt and covert forms of racism and discrimination throughout the university".

Prof Murdoch has made the university’s direction clear. Before arriving back in Dunedin, he said a really high priority for him was the university’s relationship with mana whenua and its Te Tiriti partnership.

The report has certainly brought this matter to the fore. It is a core part of his fresh start.