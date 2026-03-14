Letters to the Editor: Benedict Ong, mining and concrete

Dunedin, becoming a city of concrete? PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Troubled councillor bad for city business

Dunedin faces many challenges, both good and bad. It is the responsibility of the council, elected members and hard-working staff, to work for the benefit of the whole city.

At present, the council cannot do this because of the events surrounding Benedict Ong and the damage done to the organisation.

Sadly, the circus surrounding Cr Ong has become both the story and an impediment to the council’s work. This is not acceptable.

Cr Ong has drawn attention since arriving in Dunedin for last year’s elections. From the beginning there were questions.

The balance has tipped against Cr Ong because of his public and private conduct. The report by Steph Dyhrberg confirms that his behaviour towards fellow councillors and council staff is unacceptable.

As the letters in the ODT and comments on social media make clear, Dunedin residents are also quickly losing their patience with Cr Ong.

Cr Ong often speaks of his strong love and connection to Dunedin. I was born in Chelmsford. Then I left. It would be disingenuous for me to stand for mayor there claiming lifelong ties and affection because ultimately, after 50 years away, I know little of that city.

There is a well-known line in Hollywood films: if you love something, let it go. If Benedict Ong truly loves Dunedin as he says, he should act in its best interests.

It is time to resign.

Dr Duncan Connors

Macandrew Bay

Medals for all

I wonder if Mayor Sophie wants to hand out participation medals for all candidates in the upcoming council by-election? Perhaps she would even suggest, instead of one winner, they each spend two months as a councillor?

Her recent claim of offence arises from Cr Vandervis stating the obvious, that Cr Lund and Cr Simms are "by far the most successful business people on this council." Ratepayers voted the business acumen of Cr Lund and Cr Simms on to council for a reason. If Mayor Sophie refuses to acknowledge those skills then we are destined to accumulate even more debt.

Andrew Couper

Mosgiel

Have no fear

I find it disturbing that this respected publication would feel the need to commission a survey of current city councillors to ascertain their preference of the candidate they would prefer to win the upcoming by-election.

Surely the obvious bias of certain voting blocks attempting to influence the candidate of their choice is both tainted and against fair and open democracy.

I sincerely hope that leading into the election the ODT will show a balanced and even-handed approach to all those seeking the spot.

B. Carvell

Dunedin

Mining mentality

It is disturbing that there is a complaint that there has been another breach of Overseas Investment rules where Santana has negotiated to buy land for the Bendigo-Ophir Mine from the vendor before a NZ entity had the opportunity to bid for the land (ODT 25.2.26)

This mine will clearly destroy one of the most beautiful landscapes in Aotearoa. Sure, there will be the sugar hit of some wages and pathetically low royalties, but the real money will vanish overseas into the coffers of mining magnates.

A smirking Shane Jones trumpeting an infantile win over Greenies, can never be seen as a plus for our country. Neither can he, the destroyer of endangered frogs and our natural beauty. This is just more failed 19th century coalition rubbish.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Stop selling the city down the concrete toilet

I have just got to speak up about the dangers of the "concretisation" of Dunedin.

Older houses and gardens being demolished to make way for enclaves of soulless, joyless, machine-stamped-looking townhouses, surrounded only by concrete and plastic lawn, will be our undoing in all sorts of ways. Not least of these is the loss of valuable insect life, not to mention city character.

Furthermore, we also need gardens to soak up moisture. Failure to leave enough natural landscape to absorb rainfall means that drains and kerbing, that used to contain the run-off for one home with a garden, now service several with negligible natural earth absorption to help. These drains won’t be able to cope, just as we have seen with run-off in lower South Dunedin.

This is a big problem that is being addressed in Europe with developments in porous roading and filtered outdoor tiling. South Dunedin is a cautionary tale. The overwhelmed pipes will keep speaking and the words will be foul and ugly for those who live at the bottom of the hill until we wise up and stop greedy developers selling our city down the toilet.

Pat Duffy

Opoho

Consider those on low incomes when rates set

Re the letter (7.3.26) headlined "Have a rethink and spend rates wisely".

The writer notes that many, myself included, "voted for a new council to have more fiscally adroit members." That is, councillors and staff who can distinguish essential from non-essential services, and who act to reduce the rates burden on ratepayers with lower and fixed incomes.

The superannuation allowance for married couples for the year just ended was a fortnightly (combined) payment of $1656.68. People on a minimum wage earned very little more.

If the Dunedin City Council rates bill for 2025-26 for a 500sq m property valued at $610,000, was just over $1000 per quarter, using last year’s rating, this would amount to approximately one month and one week’s total superannuation allowance or a whole month’s pay for that low-waged worker.

This does not include the reported 10.5% increase in rates to be levied for the coming year.

All Dunedin ratepayers face other additional costs. We have been advised to expect a 21% increase levied by the council-owned lines company, Aurora.

Other increases in electricity, bus fares, food, medical/dental costs, rent, are already in place: blessedly, some fixed costs like that of the Otago Regional Council rates may not increase this year.

Boardwalks, more city cycle lanes, adult street "playgrounds", rainbow crossings, art installations, even LGNZ costs: there are many promoted items that may be nice to have. They are not essential.

They should not even be considered when council debt is regularly increasing due to borrowing to pay interest charges on already incurred debt.

Please, councillors, do have a rethink and spend rates wisely.

Teresa Cleary

Green Island

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: letters@odt.co.nz