Letters to the Editor: capital gains, housing and transport

An aerial view of South Dunedin. Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the no-brainer that is capital gains tax, the government's welfare "reforms", and investment in public transport.

Managed retreat not only pick for South D

I was surprised to read that "South Dunedin may be the poster child for managed retreat", according to Prof Jonathan Boston (ODT 31.8.24).

This is not true. Managed retreat is only one of 16 adaptation approaches being investigated and costed by the South Dunedin Future programme. The overwhelming adaptation focus is on protection (nine of 16 approaches) via engineered infrastructure, for example, managing stormwater and controlling groundwater — all very doable.

Another surprise in the article, was a DCC submission to the government stating "In short, ‘managed relocation’ is a central tool in the toolbox, and one that potentially underpins the whole adaption system."

I’m not aware that South D people partaking in the multi-year good-faith consultation have ever heard this. Please DCC, what’s the truth here?

Julian Doorey

St Kilda

[Jonathan Rowe, South Dunedin Future programme manager, replies: "Through South Dunedin Future, the DCC and ORC are working with the community to make the area safer and better in the face of rising seas and groundwater and more frequent and severe storms. Work is ongoing, but it is clear these challenges will require some major changes. This will likely mean a mix of new infrastructure, more green space like parks, streams and wetlands, new planning rules and some relocations to move people out of harm’s way. Conversations are ongoing and a shortlist of options is yet to be finalised, but we expect different approaches in different areas. Exactly what that will look like will be decided with our communities by the end of 2026. Until then, we need to keep conversations going."

CGT OK by me

Capital gains tax, in various forms, is applied in most developed countries. New Zealand is an outlier at present.

If we want sustainable public health access, reliable infrastructure, good school buildings and other necessary things, it requires a contribution from more than just salaried people, rates and GST.

If we want first-class health, etc, we must have a first-class reliable taxation system.

CGT is a no-brainer but needs to be applied and used with care.

Ann James

Abbotsford

Pox on both your houses

I predict an increase in homelessness as the government’s welfare "reforms" get under way.

Not only is the Ministry of Social Development cutting welfare benefits, or stopping them altogether, on the flimsiest pretexts, it has sharply cut access to emergency housing in a way that I believe breaches the right to shelter.

The problem is compounded by the government’s decision to stop building social housing and abandon provision to the private sector, with the Housing Minister recently admitting he has no idea what happened to thousands of people, including children, whose access to emergency housing has been terminated by his officials.

Mr Bishop does not care what happened to these people because he calculates voters do not care either.

This also explains why all we hear from the Labour Party on homelessness is the sound of crocodile tears; by the time it left office last year office, it only managed to complete a small fraction of what is needed to fulfil the government’s obligation to ensure that everyone can access affordable and suitable housing.

Labour squandered the mandate it was given and devoted itself to bureaucratic empire-building, rather than any substantive achievements.

Michael Gibson

Dunedin

Not everyone drives; public transport needed

Opposition parties and rail advocates have rightly voiced concerns about the government’s transport plan (ODT 4.9.2024).

The lack of investment in public transport, especially in the lower South Island, is a major concern.

Road safety issues have been ignored, given the cessation of planned speed reductions outside some schools and because planned, and much needed, changes in places like the north end of Oamaru are now not happening.

If the government is serious about tackling climate change, reducing emissions and improving the health of the nation they should be prioritising investment in public transport and active transport.

Not everyone drives, and in Oamaru congestion from cars will get worse with these transport projects.

Only spending about 1% of funding on cycling and walking is unhelpful, given that a much larger percentage of the population than that cannot drive, including children, many disabled people, economically disadvantaged people, some elderly people and those who want to live in a more sustainable way.

As more funding is invested in roading, those roads attract more traffic and become less safe for active travel. This vicious cycle deters people from cycling and walking because they feel unsafe doing so.

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

United, not divided

Presumably, Russell Garbutt (Letters ODT 3.9.24) is referring to the empowerment of European settlers when he talks of politics of skin colour and governments unwinding some of those racist policies? I really wish Mr Garbutt would work on uniting the peoples of this country rather than attempting to whitewash them.

Perry Rowe

Rangiora

