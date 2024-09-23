Letters to the Editor: hospital, chaos and the Greens

Benjamin Paterson celebrates after Dunedin Airport officially announced the return of international flights. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Which side are you on boy, which side?

I heard Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich on RNZ following his meeting with the Health Minister. I thought he was doing a promo for the government, not leading a campaign to prevent cuts to the new Dunedin hospital.

He seemed to be endorsing the government position that contractors were the cause of the cost increase, hence no assurances could be given to him. Mr Radich has been missing in action on this issue for months, well since the change in government. He was very vocal in his criticism of the previous government but this time round he seems to have surrendered before the battle.

Is he the right person to lead the campaign?

And why are other regional mayors in Otago and Southland not involved — why not a joint delegation? This isn't just a Dunedin issue.

G. Nicol

Mosgiel

Everything counts

When I think about this numbers-obsessed government, particularly in relation to the approach it has taken to the building of our hospital, I am reminded of a quote by Albert Einstein: "Not all things that matter can be counted, and not all things that can be counted, matter".

Richard Joseph

Dunedin

When disaster strikes

Hear hear Rob Douglas and Wyn Barbezat (Letters ODT 19.8.24). Mr Luxon and Ms Willis always conveniently forget the expenses incurred by the pandemic, mosque attack and the White Island eruption, when they bleat on about Labour leaving a financial deficit. Dr Reti, Mr Luxon and Ms Willis would not last a shift doing a real job with real people, particularly in the health and social sectors. We will be in complete chaos if disaster strikes again..

Kay Hannan

Weston

Aiming at wrong target

I struggle to understand the animosity directed towards the Green Party or its members.

The Greens have only been in power once as part of a confidence and supply agreement with the Sixth Labour Government.

In his term as mayor, Aaron Hawkins navigated the Covid-19 lockdowns while revitalising the CBD’s pipes network. Yet any issue the Greens campaign on immediately fosters ire from some.

Russell Garbutt (Letters ODT 20.9.24) is a classic example. Hundreds of thousands of Kiwis protest the genocide in Gaza, and the Greens are the only party to stand with them.

If you are getting upset over a former mayor’s choice to take a flag into a supermarket, and not children dying in the rubble of Rafah, you may wish to reconsider your outrage.

James Eunson

Wellington

If your readers are in need of an example of a straw man argument, they need only to read the splendid effort from Russell Garbutt.

He says that the Greens and supporters "believe in the annihilation of the state of Israel and to further believe in terrorist organisations like Hamas" and later describes Palestinians as "a people on the other side of the world who rely on terrorism".

Both of these statements are untrue. Far from relying on terrorism, Palestinian civilians are subjected on a daily basis, in both Gaza and the West Bank, to extreme terrorism and brutalisation. There is nothing wrong with anyone standing up for them, and supporting the call for a ceasefire, and an end to the slaughter.

Steve King

St Clair

Shining star thanked for flights achievement

What a fabulous achievement by our city's shining star, Benjamin Paterson. I nominate that we name a street or a park after him.

Congratulations to all the paid employees at the airport for working on this as part of their jobs for the past few years.

This young man has shown stickability and perseverance. I think when the public complain about the "young people of today" they need to be reminded about this young man and that a lone voice can make a difference.

Good job to the mayor for offering to fund Benjamin's flights and how neat that Benjamin and his family have tickets on the first flight.

Good luck with your future career young man, you will make a wonderful pilot — or maybe a politician as well.

Nigel Thompson

St Kilda

