Letters to the Editor: lights, pines and birds

Night sky over Lake Hayes. PHOTO: BRIAN BOYLE

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the light in Central Otago's night sky, unwanted wilding pines, and the critically endangered native falcon.

Mines, ports come with light pollution as well

Central Otago's night sky is recognised as being amongst the best in the world because it has low levels of light pollution.

The sale of part of Bendigo Station (ODT 17.10.25) is a nail in Central Otago's dark sky coffin.

Who will gain the most financially, and who the least?

Astrotourism is worth millions of dollars to the Aoraki-Mackenzie district. What is the opportunity cost of losing an environmentally sustainable astrotourism industry?

What are the health, environmental and socio-economic costs incurred by emitting large quantities of pollution arising from the industrialisation of Otago?

Light pollution is rapidly smothering the stars over the entire world. Over one-third of the world has never seen the Milky Way from their homes. More than 99% of people in the United States and Europe live under light-polluted skies.

Naseby is New Zealand's first International Dark Sky community, which Naseby Vision worked for 11 years with unwavering dedication. Now its future is threatened by this Bendigo gold mine.

Naseby is a short distance as the crow flies from Oturehua, which is encompassed by the Bendigo-Oturehua gold mine, a 24/7 day and night operation. So, there will be bright lights at night for sure.

In addition, two inland ports are being developed on the Taieri Plain. Inland ports plus gold mining inevitably will produce significant amounts of light and noise pollution. There are no environmental protection laws or bylaws preventing this. No matter how energy-efficient outdoor lighting design is, inevitably it will cause significant amounts of light pollution.

Is the wholesale desecration of Central Otago, merely for more gold bling and bullion, really worth it?

Mike Broughton

Dunedin Dark Skies

[Abridged: length]

Pining for jobs

Young people looking for jobs in our big cities should possibly consider heading to the fabulous South Island to help cut down all the unwanted pine trees. Think of the exercise.

Wilding pines are a nuisance, and all those trees planted on good farmland won't be worth bugger all in 20 years.

Get America, China and India invested in climate change: that will make a huge impact.

Bob Hope

Alexandra

A juvenile karearea. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Look after the bird of the year in our back yard

A recent ODT article (12.10.25) focuses attention on the New Zealand bird of the year, the critically endangered native falcon, karearea, as being "rarer than the kiwi".

Alarmingly, the falcon’s habitat could be compromised further.

The development of Homestead Bay site (part of the southern corridor development plan) along the SH6, just beyond Jacks Point, has views of the Bayonets and Cecil Peak.

The falcon is seen in the area, searching for prey over this site.

The Homestead Bay site is slated for imminent Fast Track Development approval of high density 2800 residences, for an estimated 9000 people by Australian-based RCL Pty Ltd.

Ecologists surveying the area saw the falcon but reported that the bird would preference The Remarkables. This seems highly unlikely.

This site should be requisitioned for a sub-alpine botanical garden for many reasons, including protection of the falcon.

This is an issue for all New Zealand.

Dr Elizabeth McCusker

Jacks Point

