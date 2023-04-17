Letters to the Editor: public works and solar farms

Solar panels. Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the history of cutbacks to public works, the conflict of climate change, and solar farms in the South.

Public works and economic conditions

I have been racking my brains to recall other public works endeavours where, after final agreement, they have been cut down in size in response to awkward economic conditions.

The backsliding by the health authorities (sanctioned by the central government) can only lead to what scapegoated Sir Ian Hamilton said upon viewing the defences of fortress Singapore almost a century ago when he was sent to report on the construction work there: " ... half a harbour, defended by half a fortress ... "

History shows how well that turned out.

Public works in New Zealand, always constrained by contractual obligations and the limits imposed by funding from the public purse, have never to my knowledge undergone cutbacks to convert (for example) a two-lane highway proposal into a single-lane one, despite the discovery of unfavourable ground conditions necessitating changes in scope and obviously in cost.

Chaz Forsyth

Opoho

Question asked

Thanks to Rachel Brooking for listing some important questions to be asked about the new Dunedin hospital design (ODT 11.4.23).

I have another question. The new 90,000sqm state-of-the-art hospital she refers to as a fact halfway through her article is missing the PET-CT scanner and the third MRI scanner which were assumed to be essential in the original design.

I do not doubt that she believes we in the region deserve the best health care, a critical part of which is a new state-of-the-art Dunedin hospital (her paragraph 2).

Why is "How and when will we materialise the shelled PET-CT and MRI scanners?" not included in her list of questions to be asked?

Sandy Garner

Helensburgh

Where is the vision?

It is a hospital, of course it needs to be fit for purpose.

It is also the biggest build in the city, right in the heart of town, central to the health of the city in more ways than one, and as well as providing great health care for Dunedin and the region it must contribute positively to the urban form, the streetscape if you like. Functional of course, but that doesn’t rule out being interesting, attractive. Beautiful even.

Look around. The Railway Station, The Historic High Court, the "wow" addition to Toitu, First Church, St Paul’s, the Municipal Chambers. We are a city of stunning heritage architecture.

This huge project sits alongside these treasures and was revealed with exciting concept designs, especially the stunning pavilion building with the golden cloak of the chieftain shining in the sun.

What must the architects be thinking about the destruction of their vision?

Build the pavilion. Build both bridges. Build what was promised.

David Benson-Pope

Dunedin city councillor

Climate call

I recently attended a talk by Prof Janet Stephenson (Centre for Sustainability) on climate change and conflict. The aim of the 2015 Paris Agreement was to limit global warming to 1.5degC by 2030. It's looking like this won't be achieved. The science makes it clear that we are in trouble and our grandchildren will be in deep trouble. Covid showed that our politicians can inform and lead us well when there is an immediate threat to our wellbeing.

However, 7-10 years is three election cycles .

I urge readers to write to our politicians and insist climate change is made the priority in this election.

Joanne Waters

Dunedin

Solar farms in the far reaches of the South

I read with great disappointment the already approved solar farm planned for Naseby. The area is a pristine, austere countryside, faithfully captured by Grahame Sydney’s paintings. Now it is to be ruined by a hideous monstrosity — 80,000 solar panels plastered over 55ha.

Worse still, it’s owned by an Australian company. Anyone thinking it is about saving the planet should think again. It is about making money.

Similar solar farms are planned all over the South Island.

I recently spent a year in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, where I saw some solar farms. These ugly installations rival dystopian apocalypse film landscapes and are arguably not as good for the environment and climate as most people believe. I thought how nice it was New Zealand had not succumbed to the madness.

These destructive commercial enterprises masquerading as acts of piety towards the renewable energy reformation will not negate the environmental and human costs. By the time the general population figure it out it will be too late.

Steven Smith

Ranfurly

