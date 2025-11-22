Letters to the Editor: rats, climate and colonialism

Not a bloody rat. PHOTO: STEPHEN A'COURT

Stirring up a response on Treaty education

I am unsure whether Jerry Walton’s letter (ODT 19.11.25) was intended to be provocative to stir up discussion, however, it was. Here are some thoughts.

Whilst compulsory teaching of the Treaty of Waitangi is unfortunately under threat, the principles of the Treaty are inherent and reflected in the framework of the purpose, vision, principles, values and content of the New Zealand Curriculum, which is mandated.

As with all effective teaching for learning, this requires teachers to put the elements of this framework into context with their students, in turn, requiring them to explore their genesis, the Treaty.

With respect, I would hazard a guess that during their schooling most of today’s parents were not exposed to teaching and learning about the history of New Zealand, and of the Treaty and its place in all policy and practice in New Zealand. It is therefore unwise to hand the "final say" regarding its inclusion to them.

The Treaty is an integral part of our past, present and future. Knowledge and understanding of it is critical.

We have come a long way in terms of our quest for Māori and tauiwi (non-Māori) respecting and working with and alongside each other. Any movement to diminish this is a regressive one.

The current government has a tokenistic approach to include "things Māori" when promoting our country to others and during some of its protocols, when it appears to have little understanding of why.

Judy Layland

North East Valley

Show of solidarity

I have walked many times with the Palestinians in Dunedin over the last two years. I first came out of the sense of outrage and mortal terror, at the callous actions of Israel in Gaza.

I am aware of the justified anger and outrage by Dunedin Palestinian community at the unspeakable Israeli acts of barbarism in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

However I also became conscious of the deep and steady love of the Dunedin Palestinian people for their families and community in Gaza and the West Bank. I came to know of the terrific cost of this love, the grief and suffering that comes with such love.

However this painful love is what will uphold you and carry you forward to continue your work for justice in Gaza and the West Bank. This love will uphold you in your faith in the future of Palestine.

Marvin Hubbard

North East Valley

You dirty rat

Once upon a time, in a town not too far-far away, lived a lady whose offspring came in slightly under regulation-size. When occasionally reminded of that fact by those a bit low on tact, she would reply, "Well, you cannot make rats out of mice, you know".

It would seem, however, that the New Zealand Ballet knows better, and appears to have substituted a rat, for the mouse in Tchaikovsky and Russian folklore's battle between the heroic Nutcracker and the Mouse King. Unfortunately, a younger generation of New Zealanders will likely grow up ignorant of this substitution, and vociferously argue, after having seen this ballet, in favour of the rat. Thus does misinformation spread.

My advice, see the production and give precedence to some of Tchaikovsky's best loved music, which I am certain will long outlive the inconsistencies of the presentation.

Ian Smith

Waverley

The Fossil of the Day award goes to . . . PHOTO: REUTERS

Our award-winning climate-change performance

The current government has made several decisions which will have long-lasting effects on the environment. These include: reversing the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration; weakening methane emission policies; delaying when the Paris agreement targets will be achieved; scrapping the clean car discount and reducing penalties for importing high emission vehicles; pushing through fast-track legislation so that projects will be less scrutinised for their environmental impact, and giving people less time and fewer opportunities to make submissions on them.

Populist policies like these will disproportionately impact future generations. It is also concerning that since the change of government the percentage of New Zealanders who think that we should do more to tackle climate change has dropped from 64% to 54% (ODT 19.11.2025).

In recognition of the methane achievement, at COP30 New Zealand was recognised as "Fossil of the Day" (ODT 19.11.2025). New Zealand has received this honour four times since 2021.

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

Colonialism working in reverse gear

Anaru Eketone (Opinion ODT 17.11.25) provided another very informative He Koorero around settler colonialism, flipping in and out of references to both global and local colonial history with much reference to religious motivations.

The category of "colonialism" is now well established in this country as a self-evident ideological smear and something to be rolled back where possible.

I want to suggest that sometimes looking in the mirror is more revealing than looking through a lens.

In the 1970s, Ngāti Whātua sought to survive as an iwi without land by reclaiming a piece of their ancestral and traditional homeland.

Some members moved on to and occupied the site known then as Bastion Point.

They held out against a disapproving Muldoon and police actions. Bastion Point became "Takaparawha" or "Orakei Marae". Subsequent legal process supported this action.

I conclude that Ngāti Whātua colonised Bastion Point — and in my opinion, rightfully so.

Meanwhile, Zionism is the Jewish desire for freedom and self-determination of the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland. Any difference here is in detail and not essence.

This illustrates how any valid desire to re-colonise, as Māori and Zionists share in common, will involve de-colonising. Pākehā might not always like this and those who aspire to Caliphate certainly do not.

So Anaru, check out the mirror and you may see Māori re-colonising too? It need not be violent.

Francis Noordanus

Dunedin

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: letters@odt.co.nz