Letters to the Editor: Logo proposal about respect, not challenge

You had correspondents on Saturday (Letters, 18.3.23) who were concerned about the new Otago University logo. They sounded threatened by its elevation of Māori culture and te reo.

Why is the recognition of a Treaty partner so challenging for these three men — do they feel like their own power is being diminished by this?

R. John Wilson even said "What’s next? An Indian name for the refectory, a Japanese name for the library?".

The celebration and acknowledgement of cultures other than the dominant Pākeha one isn’t preposterous or outrageous. It shows respect, generosity and care.

Suzy Swanson-Dobbs

Mornington

Overjoyed ratepayer

AH the joy of being a Queenstown Lakes District Council ratepayer, so lucky to be able to pay for things with minimal consultation but not know the cost.

Leaky buildings, the purchase of Mt Iron, the failed Wanaka Airport expansion, indeed anything remotely financially contentious. I’m allowed to pay, but not to know.

Many of our councillors past and present have business backgrounds and I suspect would not touch a financial commitment without knowing exactly what they are committing to. Why am I different?

The people’s relationship with councils has devolved into an us/them ideology that engenders many of the aspects of a dysfunctional relationship. We know better, do as you’re told and trust us, we are working in your best interest just don’t ask real questions and expect a real answer.

All you have to do is pay.

Carl Dozell

Wanaka

Wagner wonderful

Congratulations Otago Daily Times for the extensive feature on that great left-arm bowler Neil Wagner (ODT, 17.3.23). The article was well deserved, as Wagner has not received the publicity afforded other great bowlers such as Boult and Southee.

I have been interested in cricket from an early age, as my father, Albie Jelley was a cricket umpire in the 1950s. He umpired 15 first-class matches including the first test New Zealand v West Indies.

Also my niece Denise Jelley, was selected as an opening batswoman in the New Zealand team tour to India in 1976.

Allow me, Neil Wagner, to compliment you on an outstanding career spiced with entertainment and determination.

Effie Cockburn

Cromwell

Trotter defended

Chris Trotter’s column (ODT 9.2.23) was neither disingenuous nor disinformation, as stated by Dr Leoni Schmidt (ODT 17.2.23).

Dame Claudia Orange’s comment on the issue of public unawareness of the changes, comparing examples of outcomes of ignoring “the consent of the governed” and quoting the Race Relations Commissioner is valid. The conclusion, with an example of how elimination “might” be accomplished, was thought-provoking.

The editorial "Please don’t upset anyone" (ODT 15.3.23) shines a light on the current wave of condemning a different view. The Te Pūkenga 30-page style guide shows how far another crown entity will go to control, not only their narrative, but your terminology.

Many world authorities, and groups, forcibly silence those who differ in opinion or word. Thought crime might be next.

Tony Vink

Andersons Bay

Palmerston and Waihemo show day, 1922. PHOTO: OTAGO WITNESS

Thank you Dr David Clark for bringing the Palmerston and Waihemo Agricultural and Pastoral Association to the attention of the House (ODT, 18.3.23).

In many rural localities the A&P is the most enduring community organisation when banks, post offices, some schools, businesses and health services have disappeared.

The Palmerston and Waihemo A&P began in 1865 under the name Waikouaiti and Shag Valley A&P.

Dr Clark knows that A&P shows are far more than "hot dogs on sticks".

The show is a great community day: I congratulate Strath Taieri A&P for putting on a great show last Sunday.

And what else should be there Mr Mark Cameron (Act NZ), but "Flossie" selling candy floss.

The southern district show season is drawing to a close, with the Blueskin A&P "fun country day out" on Sunday, April 2.

I'm not sure whether candy floss will be available but there's bound to be lots of fun anyway.



Maria Barta

Life member, Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Assn Inc

