Letters to Editor: Managed retreat and South D development

Why is it that the Dunedin City Council representative speaks on National Radio about the prospect of managed retreat from South Dunedin in the future, but yet the same council is happy to give consent to many new multi-builds of two-storeyed duplex apartments throughout South Dunedin? Each multi-build duplex increases the numbers of people living in a space where only one or two houses used to be.

Alison McDowell

St Clair

Dunedin City Council South Dunedin Future programme manager Jonathan Rowe replies: Development in South Dunedin faces a range of coastal, flood and other water risks, but the DCC seeks to balance these against the interests of residents, businesses and landowners and the need for more housing. In the short term, our approach is to allow development in South Dunedin, but within the limits of our district plan and the Building Act. In most of South Dunedin, new residential buildings need to be relocatable and built to a raised minimum floor height. Less residential development is enabled in South Dunedin than in other medium density zones. The South Dunedin Future programme (a joint DCC — ORC project) is working with the community to develop a plan for the area in the long term. This will likely mean new development rules in Otago and may lead to a mix of approaches, in different parts of South Dunedin, over time. Managed retreat is one option among many to be considered as we build that plan together.

Not apologetic

Once again we are being asked to apologise for attempting to uphold our New Zealand immigration laws. If persons entering New Zealand do not abide by the terms of the visitor privilege given to them to visit New Zealand and want to increase those terms, then they should approach the Immigration Department and apply for an extension.

If they do not do that they are abusing the right given to them to enter New Zealand and should be prepared to face the consequences. If this means early morning raids are required to identify and apprehend them as they attempt to evade detection, then they and any other persons shown to be aiding and abetting them, should be prepared to accept those actions. I cannot see that any apology is required.

Allan Baxter

Invercargill

Hear hear

Jan Ragg of Palmerston wrote (ODT 10.7.23) regarding the parlous state of the Dunedin hospital project and the obscene waste of taxpayer money in other projects such as the new Christchurch stadium. I wholeheartedly agree.

I would like to further the argument against this government’s waste of money (borrowed money, which will need to be repaid with interest) pointing the bone at the ludicrous and outrageous sums spent on consultants of every stripe.

Every hare-brained scheme the government has promoted of late has had a colossal consultancy pricetag.

Gordon Munn

Waikouaiti

Thank you for the article in today’s ODT re the new developments at Queenstown’s Skyline (3.7.23).

I note, from the photograph, the man in a wheelchair. The article failed to mention how wheelchair-dependent folk would be able to get aboard the gondola. Perhaps the gondola can be lowered so that the step is eliminated? Hopefully, there is a way for the mobility challenged amongst us to be able to enjoy this much appreciated Queenstown icon.

Libby Cutfield

Dunedin

A Skyline spokespeson replies: The Skyline complex is wheelchair-friendly, and we often welcome guests in wheelchairs or other special requirements. We will always ensure they are fully supported and catered for. We are able to slow or even stop the Gondolas if needed. Our 10-seat Gondola cabins have level loading, allowing wheelchairs to roll straight into the cabin from the loading zone. Unfortunately, the walking tracks outside the complex and the Moonlight Theatre are not accessible.

