Liniment and deep-seated memories

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A few seconds from now I shall unscrew the cap and squeeze a snail of liniment on to my fingers. And when I do, this little study will fill with a distinctive smell. Like every smell it is impossible to capture in words. And like every smell it is evocative. It has associations.
We are associative creatures. We make connections. Boffins in the States have recently mapped the connections in one cubic millimetre of fresh brain tissue that had been taken from a patient undergoing surgery for epilepsy.
One cubic millimetre is less than half a grain of raw rice. It took the boffins and their huge computers a year to analyse it. What they found in this tiny piece of wet flesh was over 150 million synapses. Synapses are connections between brain cells. It is through the operation of synapses that we learn, that we act, that we react, that we remember and that, when I take the cap off a tube of Deep Heat, I shall be assailed on the instant with a flood of associations.
Anything can trigger synaptic connections. I see from the tube that there are two active ingredients in Deep Heat, the first of which is menthol. And just that word evokes another little flood of buried thought and memory.
Do they still make menthol cigarettes? By cooling the mouth, menthol reduced the harshness of tobacco, and they were marketed as cigarettes for women. I knew only one woman who smoked them, a reading teacher of unlimited kindness and patience. I see her now, with the long skirt she always wore, and a slight stoop, and her gentle self-effacing smile. Her almost secret vice, after a day of patient teaching of the slower learners, was to sit back in the evening with a menthol cigarette. I can see the green and grey packet they came in, though I don’t recall the brand name. The habit killed her. But she lives on among my synapses and those of all the kids she taught.
Deep Heat’s other active ingredient is methyl salicylate. Fizz go the synapses and via a series of connections that few would make, I think of a cricket bat.
I was a cricket fanatic as a child. Everything about the game fascinated me, including the willow from which cricket bats are made. The Latin for willow is salix, which is the root of salicylate. (I’m guessing that methyl salicylate has something to do with aspirin, which was first derived from willow bark.)
The bat that comes to mind was a present for my eleventh birthday and the only bat I ever owned from new. My father took me to Wisden’s sports shop to choose it. The thing was made by Stuart Surridge Ltd and had the autograph of P.B.H May, a former England captain, stamped into the wood. I cherished that bat, tended it, sandpapered it, oiled it and kept it in a cupboard long after I’d outgrown it. Where is its honey-coloured wood now, where its worn rubber grip, its splice and handle of Sarawak cane? In a single skull is where, in a random cubic millimetre of wet matter.
And now, if you’ll excuse me, I shall ease my back.
- Joe Bennett is a Lyttelton writer.