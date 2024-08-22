Parking upwards of 240 new problems

Harbour Tce students Finlay Tomkins and Dana Wister do not like the DCC's new parking proposal for their street. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Yesterday, submissions closed on a Dunedin City Council parking proposal which would turn 60 unrestricted parks on Harbour Tce into P240 parking spaces.

Stating the obvious, this will be murderous for the 60-plus students who rely on these parking spaces. If the proposal passes, students will have three choices: either park hundreds of metres away from their flats, move their cars every four hours, or sell their cars.

The sheer lack of forethought on the DCC’s part even proposing such a gambit is symbolic of the relative, and growing, disregard for students. Through either ignorance or a deliberate distaste for this key part of our city, studentville has been left abandoned by the DCC.

The parking proposal is just one way in which this political gap between town and gown has cemented itself, an aspect of a trend which could have serious consequence down the road if left unaddressed.

In essence: "boomers" step aside, let the students complain about the DCC for a change.

The first thing to note is that aside from the fact that the DCC does very little for the student population (apart from perhaps the bin changes forcing landlords to foot the bill for rubbish) it also doesn’t want to hear from students.

OUSA meets with the Otago Regional Council, local MPs, and a host of other governing organisations on a regular basis to discuss issues concerning students and even joint projects, yet the DCC’s connection with the students’ association is frail.

The OUSA president meets with the mayor for a monthly catchup but, beyond this, there is little desire from the DCC to engage with students. When the ORC was considering its long-term plan, there were councillors on campus, there was advertisement for feedback everywhere and, as a consequence, students’ voices were heard on integral issues such as the future of climate policy and transport in Otago.

The DCC has even less of an excuse, being unburdened by the responsibility of catering to a whole region which is so much more diverse than the 20,000 students at the uni.

Yet for the DCC, students are almost 20% of the population which it is their job to cater for. There is no excuse for the disappointing lack of engagement with the student community.

Yet, the fact is, students are the least likely to vote in local elections, even less so for the Dunedin local elections. Another fact is students are only here for three’ish years, and then (mostly) gone. What business do they have deciding the fate of our city?

We won’t admit it, but the university is integral to Dunedin, economically and culturally. What happens when students have their rights infringed and enter a city that doesn’t welcome them? They stop showing up and Dunedin is worse for it.

What affects one group of students trickles down and impacts the reputation of the student experience. Instead of being a "student town", students are now being hemmed into a little section of the city, becoming people to be managed.

Though this change in attitudes has been apparent across the population, the DCC shouldn’t be at the forefront of this. Leave the bitterness to the old codgers commenting on ODT articles.

I don’t doubt there are some councillors who appreciate the important role that students have in this city. Now is the time for these councillors to start making good on their ideals.

Engagement is the first step. The DCC needs to get on the ground at the Link and not only inform but see how they can be better advocates for student needs.

Seeing the DCC’s presence may make students feel more comfortable in their city, and, hey, maybe there’s a few votes in it for you councillors.

If there’s no engagement on the ground, then at least talk to the OUSA exec. All I’m asking for is a bit more effort from the DCC to engage with students. Surely, it’s not too much ask for?

If there’s one way to start this process, it would be to keep the 60 unrestricted parks on Harbour Tce as unrestricted parks, sports be damned.

Even if both hockey and football turfs are chocker block, there’s still more than enough parks down Logan Park Dr to cater for everyone, even if it means parking at the Caledonian.

If anyone at the DCC is reading this, take the above column as my submission on the parking proposal, and let that be the last we hear of it.

• Hugh Askerud is a 20-year-old local and student at the University of Otago, majoring in politics and religious studies.