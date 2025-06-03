Perhaps we should wait a bit before changing road signs

Potential dual-language road signs. PHOTO: NZTA WAKA KOTAHI

"Kia ora" — and that’s about it when I chance my arm with a bit of Māori.

I grew up in a small South Island city with little Māori presence, although one house was called "the Māori house" simply because of the family who lived there. In 11 years of schooling, only one Māori boy featured at roll call and the only word we heard much of was "haka".

I now realise that at least one other Māori word had enriched my vocabulary although at the time I assumed it was just another old English saying. It was often use by older blokes seeking a break from work and it sounded something like "tie ho".

The recent brouhaha (yes, my French is OK) over road signs in Māori in Hawke’s Bay reminded me that the word I remembered from boyhood was actually taihoa, a Māori word meaning something like "wait" or "by and by".

Without waiting, I dived into the word’s history and found it was one of the earliest Māori words to find general acceptance among Pākehā settlers. In those days it was a less than complimentary term among the go-getting newcomers.

Of his early days in Auckland Sir John Logan Campbell wrote of "detesting the procrastinating ways of Māori workmen who kept on saying ‘Taihoa – wait, all in good time, there’s no hurry’."

Some of his contemporaries, delving into the language, insisted that taihoa was used rather with regard to debts which were owed by Māori rather that postponing any duties they were expected to carry out.

The word could be applied to Pākehā as well. One chief requested in 1857 that the government would allow him to sell land, complaining that the head of the Native Land Purchase Department, Donald McLean, would fob him off with "‘taihoa (by and bye)’ until he was tired." He then applied to the Governor who also said "taihoa".

During the rest of the 19th century taihoa was commonly used by both races and among Pākehā began to be used as something of an insult to Māori, rather along the lines of the deplorable use of "Māori time" to mean "late" or "any old time".

One flax mill owner complained, "no dependence whatever can be placed on their promises to do anything within a given time. ‘Taihoa’ being one of the first words the meaning of which a stranger learns to his cost who may have trusted to their punctuality."

Thankfully, in later times, the word was used inoffensively to indicate "wait a bit" and became popular from the 1900s when James Carroll, the native minister, aimed to slow the sale of Māori land and this gave rise to the phrase "the taihoa policy" which can still be applied to politicians slow to honour their promises. Think, "Minister Brown’s taihoa policy has delayed building Dunedin’s new hospital."

Taihoa can be found in many contexts. In 1950 the Northern Advocate, enthusing about a new-found rugby star, 18-year-old Peter Jones, suggested the All Black selectors "taihoa" on account of his youth.

In the same year a Whanganui magistrate fined Māori farmers for failing to clear ragwort. "Māoris must deal with noxious weeds just the same as Europeans. The taihoa policy will not help you; it will just involve you in very heavy fines," pronounced the upholder of the law.

So, it’s fair to say "taihoa" is pretty well established among New Zealand speakers and I’m wondering if it may be a better road sign than "Stop".

"Stop" is certainly an effective word, but can it be too effective? Taken literally at a compulsory stop, it would oblige the motorist to stop his vehicle. Motorists behind him would also stop and, because the leading car is given no further instructions, it would remain static until the traffic had backed up for about 10km and the resulting traffic rage would possibly lead to serious injuries.

However, "Taihoa" at a compulsory stop would simply suggest "wait a bit". The motorist could wait, checking for traffic from either direction, and then move on, thus avoiding rampant road rage.

Thus, at road works "Taihoa" is ideal as it suggest a wait rather than a permanent stoppage.

The signs in Māori at the heart of the recent debate used "Haere" instead of "Go". "Haere" certainly has a meaning of moving but many motorists would be confused, thinking it was simply a greeting as in "haere mai".

The solution may well lie in a comment from Ernest Corbett, Minister of Māori Affairs in the 1950s, who suggested that the opposite of "taihoa" was a term he heard often in his Taranaki base, "kia tore". "It means get on with it," said Corbett.

On reflection, I’ve decided this is all too messy.

Let’s just use "Stop" and "Go" but hold the pole in a sort of Māori way.

— Jim Sullivan is a Patearoa writer.