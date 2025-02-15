Savoury foods and unsavoury air prices

Hedgehogs may look cute, but they are thought to have a devastating effect on native species and the environment. Photo: supplied/ Pest Free Bank Peninsula - Simon Gooding

The magnitude of the cultural change required to turn hedgehogs from cute to horrible will be considerable.

Civis had yet again come across someone lamenting — rather than rejoicing — in the death of two critters.

Three weeks ago, Civis explained the overwhelming case against hedgehogs as seriously destructive to invertebrates, lizards and ground-dwelling birds in New Zealand.

They are especially devastating in the grand South Island braided riverbeds.

Sharp ODT readers might have noted in a January 30 report that hedgehogs were listed along with rats, possums and feral cats on Predator Free Rakiura’s (Stewart Island’s) hit list.

This led Civis to ponder our varied cultural attitudes to animals, particularly another pest, the rabbit.

They could easily lead the pack in cuteness. The Easter Bunny, Bugs Bunny and Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit have hopped into our cultural consciousness and won our hearts.

Apparently, Peter Rabbit was the first fictional character to be made into a patented stuffed toy. He is the oldest licensed character.

Many New Zealanders, however, have come to understand how fast-breeding rabbits have ravaged the land. We hold their adorability and obnoxious effects in tandem.

Some enjoy shooting rabbits for sport, and many of us are happy to eat them, especially in the rural South.

Not so an American Civis once met. The thought of feasting on this lean and tasty meat had as much appeal to her as to New Zealanders eating cats and dogs.

Dogs, though, are still tasty tucker in as many as 17 countries, notably Vietnam, China and North Korea.

We’re also horrified by horse steaks, while the French are not.

Hindus won’t eat sacred cows and Muslims "unclean" pork. Pork and shellfish are off the menu for Jews.

While the West is horrified by the consumption of whale meat, it remains a delicacy in parts of Japan and it’s still legal in Norway.

Do we have the right to criticise others for their choices? Or are we condescending in our self-righteousness?

In the meantime, while we don’t have to eat hedgehogs, we must change their image for practical, environmental reasons.

And what about insects? They’re delicacies in some places, while most of us would gag at crunching on a grasshopper.

Insects are nutritionally attractive, widespread in large quantities, produce fewer greenhouse gases and require much less water than livestock farming.

A survey of markets in Bangkok found 164 different species on sale.

Perhaps it’s time for a makeover in the West for these little creatures.

Just remember to remove the feet of grasshoppers before eating them. They have large spines on their shin bones.

Last week, Civis criticised Air New Zealand for high domestic airfares and exploiting its domestic near monopoly. Book late and these airfares soar.

However, in the interests of fairness, it is also worth recording what Air New Zealand does well. Its "compassionate" fares are compassionate.

They’re available if an immediate family member dies or has an unexpected and critical medical condition.

Although they’re subject to various conditions, what is admirable is the reasonably wide definition of "immediate" — it includes nieces and nephews — and because refunds are possible even if you’ve already booked and even if you’ve already used a full-price fare. Civis had seen this in action. The funeral director provided a simple and clear letter as evidence. Newspaper death notices can also be adequate.

These compassionate fares, of which many people are unaware, are $169 one-way for one leg and $249 one-way for a two-leg trip.

Given the usual sky-high late-booking premiums, chances are the full fares would be much more.

Of course, Air New Zealand will, meanwhile, be creaming it from friends and non-immediate family travelling for funerals.

