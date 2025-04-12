Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters. Photo: Getty Images

A BEDROOM IN MOSGIEL

Solid information is coming to light that Green MP and stain on the human race Benjamin Doyle wants to infiltrate a crèche so he can subject children to depraved sexual practices.

The police need to be warned — and so do parents.

A BASEMENT IN HAMILTON

I told Mum that Green MP and international sex trafficker Benjamin Doyle killed Jeffrey Epstein — to cover his tracks.

The claims seem pretty valid.

A CAGE IN TIMARU

When will journalists apply the disinfectant of sunlight to expose Green MP and serial killer Benjamin Doyle, and help make New Zealand a more peaceful, calm, and tranquil place to live?

You cannot hate the media enough.

A DUNGEON IN WELLINGTON

When will journalists do their job, and follow up on our concerns, anxieties and fears that Green MP and cannibal Benjamin Doyle will kill us in our beds, possibly later tonight or in the morning if we sleep in?

The media should be executed.

WINSTON PETERS

I was saying to Cameron Slater the other day, I said, "Cameron," I said, "you suffered for your art. Your Whale Oil investigations were New Zealand journalism at its best. But a leftie shill tried to destroy you. That’s the thanks you get in this country, isn’t it? Drink?"

And he said, "Getting back to Green MP and amoebic slime Benjamin Doyle."

AN ATTIC IN GREYMOUTH

How disgusting that the media are trying to blacken the name of National MP Hamish Campbell, just because he belongs to a secretive sect being probed for historical child sexual abuse.

They have nothing to go on, and are drawing a long bow at best.

A ROOF IN HAMILTON

Mum told me to get out of the basement and get some fresh air so here I am.

It’s quite cold but if that’s what she wants, fine, no problem, I have chocolate, and my phone is charged. I can stay here all night. And if I freeze to death, well, then she’ll be sorry. That’s if she even notices or cares. I don’t know what’s wrong with her. She lost her job and cries all the time. Bitch.

A CHALET IN QUEENSTOWN

A black day for New Zealand. Parliament has voted down the Treaty Principles Bill. Make no mistake, it has been defeated by a tiny minority of 98% of people who objected to it.

I fear for the future of this country.

A PENTHOUSE APARTMENT IN AUCKLAND

Cameron Slater came over, and said, "Media hunting in packs to get the person who told the truth about Benjamin Doyle, instead of going after Doyle with a please explain. God, they are disgusting."

I said, "Shameful and reveals a deep subculture I wanted to believe didn’t exist here."

He said, "The media are the enemy of the people."

I said, "We’re slowly accepting that New Zealand media are simply an enemy outfit. Need to be treated that way."

We talked like this all night. He’s a lot of fun.

WINSTON PETERS

Don’t talk to me about Benjamin Doyle. Talk to the police about Benjamin Doyle. Let them do their job. Let them investigate it. Let them raid multiple homes looking for signs of child sex abuse rings. Let them send him to jail — where he belongs for the rest of his life.

Many nice texts and messages to wish me a happy 80th birthday.

By Steve Braunias