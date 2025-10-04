The secret diary of . . . the Talley's defamation trial

Justice Pheroze Jagose. Photo: New Zealand Herald

By Steve Braunias

MONDAY

Justice Pheroze Jagose: Good morning. We are now in the third week of a defamation trial. Talley’s Group, which produces seafood, meat, vegetable and dairy products, alleges Television New Zealand defamed the company in six stories reported by Thomas Mead between 2021 and 2022.

While it is not seeking damages, Talley’s is asking the court to find the stories were false and defamatory.

TVNZ and Mead reject the claims and say the reports were fair, accurate and in the public interest.

Davey Salmon, KC, is representing TVNZ and Brian Dickey, KC, is acting for Talley’s. Mr Dickey, please resume your cross-examination.

Brian Dickey: Thank you, Your Honour. Mr Mead, are you a worm?

Thomas Mead: Sorry?

Brian Dickey: At last, an apology. Thank you for that. But please answer the question. Are you a worm?

Thomas Mead: What?

Brian Dickey: A worm. A creeping thing that creeps upon the Earth. Like the weasel, the mouse, the tortoise after his kind. And like the ferret, the chameleon, the lizard, the snail and the mole. Verily, they are unclean; whosoever doth touch them, when they be dead, shall be unclean.

Thomas Mead: Pardon?

Brian Dickey: Come now, Mr Mead. A worm. Are you a worm?

Thomas Mead: No.

Brian Dickey: What makes you say that?

Thomas Mead: I’m a journalist.

Brian Dickey: Same thing, surely, don’t you agree?

Brian Dickey. Photo: New Zealand Herald

Justice Jagose: Mr Dickey.

Brian Dickey: Thank you, sir. Now, Mr Mead, we’ve established the fact that you are a worm. But you’re a very young-looking worm, aren’t you?

Thomas Mead: Well, I ...

Brian Dickey: You describe yourself in a text to a colleague as ‘‘a baby-faced assassin’’.

Thomas Mead: That text was ...

Brian Dickey: That text was rather vain, wasn’t it? But good luck to you I suppose. I mean, some of us didn’t look young when we were young. But there you are with your baby face looking like you want to throw your toys out of the cot. You’re a baby. A big old crybaby. A howling infant, a crazed toddler, a ...

Thomas Mead: I don’t know why you’re ...

Brian Dickey: Could you please not interrupt?

WEDNESDAY

Justice Jagose: Good morning, Mr Dickey. Proceed.

Brian Dickey: As Your Honour pleases. Mr Mead, we’ve established you are a juvenile worm, but this morning I want to ask you about 1News presenter Simon Dallow. He read the six stories you reported. People believe what he says. He is New Zealand’s greatest living broadcaster, isn’t he?

Thomas Mead: Well, he’s been around, yes.

Brian Dickey: He’s regarded as an incredible journalist, isn’t he?

Thomas Mead: Simon? Simon Dallow?

THURSDAY

Justice Jagose: Before we begin this morning I understand that there is a mathematical issue.

Thomas Mead. Image: TVNZ

Yes, Your Honour. Mr Mead has claimed he has spoken to 50 of up to 8000 total employees of Talley’s around the country. I don’t think that’s a very high percentage but I am not good at maths.

Thomas Mead: Neither am I.

Brian Dickey: I think we’ve established you’re good for nothing, Mr Mead. Your Honour, my colleagues have calculated it is 0.006%.

Davey Salmon, KC: It’s actually 0.6%.

Brian Dickey: No it isn’t.

Davey Salmon, KC: Yes it is.

Brian Dickey: No it isn’t.

Justice Jagose: My calculation is that it’s 0.625%.

Brian Dickey: As Your Honour pleases.

Davey Salmon, KC: As Your Honour pleases.

Justice Jagose: Justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be calculated correctly.

FRIDAY

Justice Jagose: Here we go again.

Brian Dickey: No more questions for Mr Mead.

Justice Jagose: Thank you Mr Mead.

Thomas Mead: Thank you, Your Honour. And thank you, Mr Dickey.

Brian Dickey: What for?

Thomas Mead: You’ve been very good for 1News ratings this week.