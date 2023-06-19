Separating fact from fiction with misconceptions of blood donation

Blood donation is easy and simple. PHOTO: DREAMSTIME/TNS

Last week, the New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) celebrated our second annual National Blood Donor Week.

Across New Zealand we acknowledged our amazing donor community and encouraged others to find their why and become a lifesaver.

In the Otago region we have over 5500 amazing blood and plasma donors who regularly give at our donor centre in Dunedin or at one of the mobile drives we host across the region every year.

As a donor relations team leader I am responsible for the recruitment of new blood donors. I am often asked why are you always asking for new donors? Don’t you have enough already? Well, the sad truth is no. Less than 4% of the eligible population currently donates and it is just not enough.

In the Otago region, we need more than 1500 new donors in the next 12 months to ensure we can continue to meet growing demand. While it is true that not everyone can donate and some stand-down periods apply, a lot more people who think they are excluded from donating may actually be eligible.

So, with that in mind, allow me to set the record straight on a few misconceptions about blood donation.

Myth: I don’t have a rare blood type so you don’t need me

Fact: Sure, rare blood types are needed in certain situations.

However, we actually have greater demand for the most common A and O blood types that more than 80% of New Zealanders have.

So if you are A+, O+ or O- (O- is the universal blood type), we would certainly love for you to consider rolling up your sleeve.

And if you don’t know your blood type more than 60% of people do not, so no worries. We will tell you your blood type after you give your first donation.

Myth: My tattoo and/or body piercing stops me from donating

Fact: As long as it has been three months since you last got inked or pierced, you will be good to go.

Myth: I drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes, so that rules me out

Fact: Drinking and smoking is not a deal-breaker, so long as you haven’t had a drink on the day you donate, and make sure you wait at least one hour after your donation before smoking.

Myth: I take medication

Fact: Some medications will not affect your ability to donate at all. If you are unsure, you can always give us a call to find out.

Myth: I am too old to donate

Fact: You might be surprised to learn you can become a first-time donor up to the age of 71. If you have previously donated, you may be able to continue giving blood until you turn 81 (subject to authorisation from an NZBS medical officer).

Myth: There is nowhere close to me to give blood

Fact: We have nine donor centres and hold more than 300 mobile drives across New Zealand.

We have also included more late nights and Saturday collects at some of our donor centres.

You can download the New Zealand Blood Service Donor App to find your nearest donor centre or mobile drive.

Every year 30,000 New Zealanders are helped by blood donors.

Give blood, give plasma, give hope.

— Atawhai Te Hau is the acting donor relations team leader for the Canterbury and Otago regions at New Zealand Blood Service.