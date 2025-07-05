Within living memory . . .

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

You couldn’t pull the wool over these girls’ eyes . . .

Too busy knitting it into scarves to raise money for Telethon in July, 1985 are (from left) Claire Diack, 12, Melani Ahtong, 11, Julie Hayes, 11, Carolyn Pine, 11, Julie Clarke, 12, Phillipa Sutherland, 11 and Kylie Fraser, 11.

They raised about $30 but planned to raffle the scarves off to raise more money.

They intended to knit until they were "really tired".