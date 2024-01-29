5 killed on South Island roads within 24 hours

Five people have died on South Island roads in under 24 hours, prompting police and Automobile Association Otago to urge roads users to drive safe.

In the latest incident, two people died in a crash involving a truck on State Highway 1 near Oamaru this morning.

The two-vehicle crash in Oamaru-Alma Rd near Browns Rd at Alma, about 5km south of Oamaru, was reported to emergency services about 9am and the deaths were confirmed about 12.40pm.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating.

Emergency services were called to the fatal crash near Oamaru about 9.30am. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER/ODT

Meanwhile, a baby has survived a horror head-on crash in North Canterbury in which both drivers were killed on Sunday.

Police said the crash in Ashworths Rd, Leithfield, was reported about 5.10pm.

The New Zealand Herald understands the people who died were the drivers of each car - a man and a woman.

The scene of the crash was 8km away from a deadly stretch of SH1 where six people were killed in under a year. An investigation into the cause of that crash is also under way.

And one person has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Otira Highway (SH73) at Jacksons in Westland about 3.40pm yesterday. A police statement said a further three occupants suffered minor injuries.

Urgent safety appeal

Police’s Canterbury prevention manager Inspector Ash Tabb told the Herald any road deaths are “devastating” and “felt by many”.

“Many of the crashes emergency services respond to are preventable. We see too many crashes where motorists have chosen to speed, drink-drive, be impatient or let themselves get distracted and take their eyes off of the road.

“Deaths on our roads not only impact the family and friends of those involved but the emergency services who respond and the public who witness the crash.”

Tabb said the message was simple: “Belt up, keep your speed within the limits and focus on the road in front of you.

"If you’re having a big night, don’t make the selfish decision to get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking. Focus on getting home in one piece.”

Police hope motorists follow the appropriate safety advice as thousands gear up for the largest motorcycle rally in the southern hemisphere, The Burt Munro Challenge, next month.

The annual event runs from February 7 to 11 in and around the Invercargill area and attracts thousands of enthusiasts, both riders and spectators, from throughout New Zealand and overseas.

It coincides with Waitangi Day and Lunar New Year celebrations, prompting urgent safety calls from police.

Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman said: “The focus of the operation is to ensure those who are attending the Burt Munro Challenge arrive safely, have a safe and enjoyable time and return home without harm.

“Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users, given the much lower levels of protection they have in the event of a crash compared to the occupant of a car.”

People need to be accountable: AA

Automobile Association Otago district council chairman Malcolm Budd told the Otago Daily Times today he was very concerned about the number of tragedies in the South and people need to be held accountable.

"It's an absolute tragedy that there has been so many deaths in the first 29 days of the year."

He stressed people need to take care and drive according to the road rules and conditions.

- NZ Herald and Otago Daily Times