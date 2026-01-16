Aim for ORC to be best council it can be

Hilary Calvert. PHOTO: ODT FILES

As councils look ahead to a busy year in local politics, the Otago Daily Times asks leaders from across the South how they spent their break and what’s in the pipeline for 2026. Today Otago Regional Council chairwoman Hilary Calvert answers our questions.

What opportunities do you see in the year to come?

I began this triennium by wanting to work towards the ORC being the best council it could be.

What challenges do you see?

In 2026 the ORC will face major challenges with uncertainty around the future of not only regional councils but indeed all councils.

How do you plan to navigate these? What are your priorities for the year ahead?

The resource management reforms will only happen well if local government is reformed. The narrative around these reforms suggests that the result will be many fewer councils, perhaps all being unitary councils. Some work being done currently by councils will not be required at all (for example some resource consents and some planning), some will be done by other than councils and some will be done by the reformed councils.

It is even more important to be the very best council we can be.

What new year’s resolutions do you have for yourself ...?

We have a lucky dip type resolution occasion around the family where I received a ‘‘try seven new fruits/vegetables you have never eaten’’.

... and your council?

The role of governance this year and for as long as we are able to represent our community around the council table will be to support our staff through our chief executive to perform their tasks effectively, efficiently and with a focus on outcomes, particularly environmental outcomes.

This support will require us to avoid asking staff to do unnecessary work and work which the ratepayers don’t want.

We want our staff to be chosen as the best option to do the work that will be required under the new arrangements, whatever they may be.

How did you spend your holiday break? Anything else to add?

I have spent my holiday in Central Otago with family. This is my happy place. We need to look after it and the rest of Otago so that it retains the magic and restorative properties we and future generations can enjoy.