Artists keen to repeat group exhibition

Waikouaiti artist Christopher Willmott with his painting titled Bushfire that will feature in the upcoming group show ‘‘Artshop’’ at the Dunedin Community Gallery. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

East Otago will be well represented at a group show at the Dunedin Community Gallery next month.

"Artshop" will feature husband and wife Joanne and Alistair Craig, of Waitati, Zenobia Southcombe, of Palmerston, and Christopher Willmott, of Waikouaiti.

Mrs Craig said the group were excited to exhibit again after their successful show at the gallery last year "All4Art".

"We were keen to do it again. It was a great experience with a wonderful sense of community.

"This time around it is being organised by Al and I and we have 12 artists all contributing equally and having equal exhibiting space," she said.

Mrs Craig said last year’s collaborative show arose from a conversation with Dunedin artist James Cordery.

Waikouaiti artist Christopher Willmott said he was "apprehensive but excited" for the upcoming show.

"I look forward to showing my latest works in this lovely gallery space and getting some constructive feedback," he said.

Dunedin artist Rachel Foster’s painting titled Catlins in the Rain and Mist.

Willmott has used new materials such as recycled house paints, gel mediums and resin, and bold textures in one of his paintings, Bushfire, that visualises the "very real destruction of fire".

"I think the subject is more relevant now with climate change affecting the world so much, and it is also something I have personally been through," he said.

Dunedin-based artists in the show are Cordery, Raimo Kuparinen, Amber Helena Banaba, Lyn Mackie, Holly Hope, Ariana Harris-Bray, Sarah Freiburger and Rachel Foster.

Foster, who works in acrylics and inks, said her style was "atmospheric landscapes".

"My landscapes are often from local areas in Otago and Central Otago, and also from my hometown, Whanganui."

She said working as an artist was often a "solitary business" and she enjoyed the opportunity to exhibit with other artists.

"Artshop" will run at the Dunedin Community Gallery from December 2 to 13.