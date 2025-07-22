Black ice and fog warning

Photo: ODT files

Central Otago motorists are warned to take care today, as black ice is forming throughout the Alexandra and Clyde areas.

It's another frosty start to the day, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to -1°C, a spokeswoman for the district council said.

Though roads were mostly dry there was still the odd patch of fog in places, and ice was particularly likely there.

"Keep an eye out of excess grit, reduce your speeds and travel to the conditions. Remember to turn your headlights on dipped in foggy conditions. Footpaths and carparks can also be slippery at this time of year."

In Queenstown Lakes District, patches of ice were likely on a few roads around the network, a spokesman for the district council said.

Ice was forming in hilly areas around Queenstown and Fernhill and on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd.

Chilly road temperatures on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, could also mean icy patches.

Crews were busy gritting some of those problem spots and continue to apply de-icing spray to the roads, he said.

"They've sprayed the Crown Range and parts of Cardrona Valley Road, and applied grit on different parts of the network where required.

"They were busy last night getting spray down around the district too."

De-icing spray has also been used along the Haast Pass and through the Kawarau Gorge (both State Highway 6).

"It's a good day to take it slow, accelerate smoothly and brake gently. Be sure to have your lights on so you're seen, and be careful on the road out there."

Ice was also likely on Southland's Milford Road (SH94) in an otherwise fine day.

