Beloved Otago writer Brian Turner dies

Brian Turner. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Revered Otago writer and dedicated environmental campaigner Brian Turner has died, aged 80.

In a statement his family said: "Brian passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning after visits from family on Tuesday. His much loved partner Jillian was with him."

Turner was New Zealand Poet Laureate in 2003-05. He also had an honorary doctorate of literature from the University of Otago, an ONZM for his services to literature and the environment, the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement in Poetry, the Commonwealth Poetry Prize and several national book awards for poetry.

Aside from his literary honours Turner was a passionate cyclist, mountaineer and hockey player, a sport in which he represented New Zealand in the1960s.

"The family, and those closest to Brian, would like to extend their appreciation to Dunstan Hospital, Longwood Care Home in Riverton and Aspiring Enliven Care Centre in Wanaka for their compassionate care and appreciation of his wit," the Turner family said.

A farewell for Brian Turner was scheduled to be held on February 12.

"In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Central Otago Environmental Society, a cause that was very close to Brian's heart as the co-founder of this organisation," the family said.

For more details, see tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.

