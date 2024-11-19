Turner made NZ Poet Laureate of Nature

Author and poet Brian Turner. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Central Otago poet Brian Turner has had another award bestowed on him.

The Central Otago Environmental Society has awarded Turner the title of NZ Poet Laureate of Nature for his lifetime’s work in poetry and activism, fighting for and celebrating the natural world.

This is a new national award in New Zealand, and is backed by the National Library of New Zealand and by former sponsors of the NZ Poet Laureate Award, John and Wendy Buck of Te Mata Wines.

Turner was appointed New Zealand Poet Laureate in 2003-05.

As part of the award, there will be a sculpture of one of his poems in his beloved landscape of Central Otago.

"It’s remarkable and warming to be given this award," Turner said.

"New Zealand has had the means to work hard to protect nature. Instead we’ve often cruelly damaged a lot of our forests and our lands and waters. It was important I was a supporter of environmental concerns, taking part and drawing attention to the respect required for our natural world."

Turner, 80, was a national sportsman, an offshore sailor, a fly fisherman, a road cyclist and a mountaineer, climbing several major peaks including Aoraki/Mt Cook.

He was an ardent opponent of the mothballed Project Hayes wind farm.

Mr Buck said Turner was someone he admired.

"During his tenure [as Poet Laureate] and in the following years, we formed a strong friendship with many shared interests, growing to admire him as an outstanding New Zealander," Mr Buck said.

"His myriad achievements justify the title of Poet Laureate of Nature, which we fully support."

National Library exhibitions manager Peter Ireland said Turner was

much loved, respected and recognised in these spheres and to acknowledge that with this honour was fitting.

As well as the New Zealand Poet Laureate award, Turner has an honorary doctorate of literature from the University of Otago, an ONZM for his services to literature and the environment, the Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement in Poetry, the Commonwealth Poetry Prize and several national book awards for poetry. — APL