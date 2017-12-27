Bendigo camping site upgrade ready for holiday use

Upgrades at the Bendigo freedom camping site between Cromwell and Tarras have largely been completed, just in time for the busy holiday season.

Land Information New Zealand deputy chief executive of crown property Jerome Sheppard said the improvements included levelling and re-surfacing the road and car park, marking out parking spaces and campsites, improving access to the boat ramp and new fences.

Contractors would finish pathway grading and fencing in the new year. Picnic tables and new signs were expected to arrive in February.

New toilets and solar powered rubbish and recycling bins were also planned at Bendigo.

The upgrades cost about $200,000 and the work started in November.

Freedom campsites at Lowburn, north of Cromwell, and Jacksons Inlet, along the Clutha River near Cromwell, will undergo minor improvements in signage, fencing, access and painting over the summer.

tom.kitchin@odt.co.nz



