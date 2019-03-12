Blossom festival in 'very sound financial position'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Alexandra Blossom Festival is in the black for another year, having reported a record operating surplus for the 2018 event.
The $25,000 surplus was announced at the Alexandra Blossom Festival's AGM last week.
It had put the festival in a "very sound financial position'', following "regular returns'' over the past nine years, festival committee chairwoman Sharleen Stirling-Lindsay said.
The festival now has an overall surplus of $130,000.
The festival was "now in the space of returning a significant dividend to our community'' and, along with its partners, was seeking support for projects in the Alexandra district, Ms Stirling-Lindsay said.
The redevelopment of the old pool site in Rivers St was one project already identified, she said.