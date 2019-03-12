Blossom festival in 'very sound financial position'

The Alexandra Blossom Festival is in the black for another year, having reported a record operating surplus for the 2018 event.

The $25,000 surplus was announced at the Alexandra Blossom Festival's AGM last week.

It had put the festival in a "very sound financial position'', following "regular returns'' over the past nine years, festival committee chairwoman Sharleen Stirling-Lindsay said.

The festival now has an overall surplus of $130,000.

The festival was "now in the space of returning a significant dividend to our community'' and, along with its partners, was seeking support for projects in the Alexandra district, Ms Stirling-Lindsay said.

The redevelopment of the old pool site in Rivers St was one project already identified, she said.

