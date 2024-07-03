'Caution advised': Road warnings as subzero temperatures bite

Crews are out gritting the roads and Central Otago drivers have been urged to watch out for ice amid subzero temperatures.

The Central Otago District Council says temperatures in the district are all in the negatives apart from Roxburgh.

"Teams are out gritting trouble spots.

"Caution is advised particularly around daybreak when ice formation is likely, take care in shaded spots and bridge decks."

Danseys Pass Road remains closed from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel due to snow.

In the Lakes District the Crown Range has been gritted and fresh CMA has been applied around Arthurs Point and Malaghans Road, Queenstown lakes District Council says.

Temperatures around Arrowtown, Millbrook, Dalefield, Lake Hayes, Lower Shotover and Frankton range between -3° and +2°.